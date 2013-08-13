Natural Hypnosis Launches Manifestation Success Promotion for Their Hypnosis Programs

Morecambe, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Statistics from the health and fitness industry indicate more than 60 percent of adults throughout the world are currently overweight; furthermore, at least 85 percent of those falling into this category are currently attempting to lose unwanted pounds. Most people who have tried common diets and fitness programs find them difficult to follow, eventually abandoning their weight loss endeavors. In an effort to assist those struggling with typical weight loss issues, Natural Hypnosis has launched their Manifestation Success promotion, offering a limited time price reduction on their exclusive line of weight loss hypnosis CD's and MP3 downloads.



Dan Bainbridge of Natural Hypnosis confirmed, "The reason most weight loss plans fail is simple. They force their users to change their way of eating and living without addressing the root cause of their weight problem. The majority of those who are overweight find themselves in this situation due to their mindset regarding food and exercise. With our weight loss hypnosis program, individuals can actually transform their views on food, exercise and their overall lifestyle."



Bainbridge mentioned that there are a number of people who eat what they want and never seem to gain any weight. Backed by their own research, his company believes that this is simply due to their views on food. People with no weight problems naturally enjoy healthy foods. They have no cravings for fatty, sugary foods, and they never feel the urge to overeat or binge. Though they may indulge in an occasional treat, they refrain from making this a habit and generally maintain their positive eating habits. Additionally, exercise comes natural to them. Due to their healthy eating habits, they naturally possess increased energy levels and more will to exercise.



According to the Natural Hypnosis website, their extensive selection of weight loss hypnosis albums, including Gastric Band Hypnosis, Motivation to Exercise, Increase Metabolism and Stop Comfort Eating, can actually change an individual's way of thinking pertaining to food, exercise and self image. This, in turn, allows those using their hypnosis programs to naturally lose weight without being forced to adhere to a strict fitness program.



Explained Bainbridge, "Our hypnosis CD's and MP3 downloads are nothing like the outlandish hypnosis sessions often seen on television. Our programs calm and relax our customers, placing them into a natural, deep sleep. While listening to our albums during this state, our customers will receive messages that will actually change the way they look at food and exercise, allowing them to effortlessly lose weight and become healthy."



Bainbridge concluded, "With our Manifestation Success promotion, those looking to lose weight, build self confidence, overcome extreme fears and achieve success in all aspects of their lives can save 50 percent on the programs we offer for a limited time."



About Natural Hypnosis

Natural Hypnosis is a company dedicated to assisting the public in achieving success in various life aspects with hypnosis. Through extensive research, they have developed safe, proven methods of changing lives by overcoming negative thinking. Their programs provide rapid, long lasting results for their customers.