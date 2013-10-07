Natural Ingredients in Raspberry Ketone Ultra Make It a Safe and Efficient Weight Loss Supplement

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Raspberry ketone, in itself, is an efficient weight loss supplement. But, if it is added with other natural ingredients and put together in one weight loss supplement, the results are extraordinary. Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango by Choice Nutrition Supplements proves to be that kind of supplement. The natural weight loss formula helps a person lose weight fast naturally and healthily because of the natural ingredients it contains.



Needless to say, raspberry ketone is the main ingredient of Raspberry Ketone Ultra. Raspberry ketone is a metabolite compound found in red raspberries. However, it is extracted at very low levels, so for a person to get the appropriate amounts of the compound to make it work as a natural supplement for weight loss, he or she has to eat around 90 pounds of red raspberries every day. But, with the help of research and technology, Choice Nutrition Supplements has made raspberry ketone accessible to everybody, giving them the opportunity to lose weight fast without having to worry about side effects.



To boost not only the weight loss value but also the health value of raspberry ketone, other natural ingredients are added to it. One of these is African Mango, which has weight loss properties of its own. Rich in fiber, it helps suppress appetite and control the obesity hormone leptin. Raspberry Ketone Ultra also contains green tea extract, caffeine anhydrous, apple cider vinegar, kelp, and grapefruit extract. Each of these natural ingredients helps promote natural weight loss and overall wellness at the same time. Also, unlike weight loss pills, this supplement for weight loss does not contain fillers and binders, which are known to delay the absorption of nutrients in the body.



To make the most out of the natural raspberry ketone supplement, an adult should take two 500-mg capsules every day. Each capsule should be taken at least 30 minutes before a meal with an eight-ounce glass of water.



“I’m really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I’m not snacking as much and I’m losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal, Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com