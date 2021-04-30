Reports and Data



 

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The rising need to perceive the behavior of customers in various industries is one of the factors boosting Natural Language Generation Market.

The Global Natural language generation (NLG) market is forecast to reach USD 1,117.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. NLG can be considered as the process of producing meaningful sentences and phrases in the form of natural language. Thus, it automatically generates narratives that explain, summarize input structured data in a human-like manner at the speed of thousands of pages/second. NLG makes data easily comprehensible, providing the writing of data-driven product descriptions, financial reports, among others. The main practical present-day applications of NLG are connected with writing analysis or communicating necessary information to customers. Some of the mentionable practical applications of NLG are reporting on business data, analysis for business intelligence dashboards, personalize customer communication, among others. In context to region, Europe holds a prominent market share. The market share occupied by the region is resultant of the growth of the BFSI sector and the expansion of the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.

Key companies operating in the market include: Narrative Science, IBM, AWS, Artificial Solutions, Retresco, Phrasee, CoGenTex, AX Semantics, Conversica, Linguastat.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Services

Software

Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Legal

Finance

Operations

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources

Organizational size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-premises

Cloud

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retail and Ecommerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Predictive Maintenance

Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

Customer Experience Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others

