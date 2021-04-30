New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- The rising need to perceive the behavior of customers in various industries is one of the factors boosting Natural Language Generation Market.



The Global Natural language generation (NLG) market is forecast to reach USD 1,117.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. NLG can be considered as the process of producing meaningful sentences and phrases in the form of natural language. Thus, it automatically generates narratives that explain, summarize input structured data in a human-like manner at the speed of thousands of pages/second. NLG makes data easily comprehensible, providing the writing of data-driven product descriptions, financial reports, among others. The main practical present-day applications of NLG are connected with writing analysis or communicating necessary information to customers. Some of the mentionable practical applications of NLG are reporting on business data, analysis for business intelligence dashboards, personalize customer communication, among others. In context to region, Europe holds a prominent market share. The market share occupied by the region is resultant of the growth of the BFSI sector and the expansion of the healthcare sector.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Narrative Science, IBM, AWS, Artificial Solutions, Retresco, Phrasee, CoGenTex, AX Semantics, Conversica, Linguastat.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Services



Software



Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Legal



Finance



Operations



Marketing and Sales



Human Resources



Organizational size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-premises



Cloud



End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Retail and Ecommerce



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Government and Defense



Telecom and IT



Manufacturing



Energy and Utilities



Media and Entertainment



Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Predictive Maintenance



Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering



Customer Experience Management



Risk and Compliance Management



Others



The Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



