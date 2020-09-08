Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, to Witness Astonishing Growth with Key Players : Narrative Science, IBM, AWS, Artificial Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Industry Overview of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2020-2027 -



Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market is a comprehensive study of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market published by Reports and Data, expanding its extensive repository. The statistical report on the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market offers insightful information about the global business in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry. The report covers the growth rate and market value, along with a detailed analysis of market dynamics and growth factors. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of the innovations, developments, trends, and opportunities in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry has been covered in the report.



This is the latest report covering the impact of the global health crisis COVID-19 on the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, and the market dynamics changed the demand patterns and have financially impacted the market. The report provides extensive coverage of the impact analysis of the pandemic on the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market and key segments.



Market Size – USD 319.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – The elevated demand for big data and the related technologies.



The report covers an analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The key companies profiled in this report include Narrative Science, IBM, AWS, Artificial Solutions, Retresco, Phrasee, CoGenTex, AX Semantics, Conversica, Linguastat.



The report aims at providing a detailed analysis of the market size, market share, sales patterns, pricing analysis, production and consumption ratio, and the regional bifurcation. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Software



Business Function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Legal

Finance

Operations

Marketing and Sales

Human Resources



Organizational size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Retail and Ecommerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Predictive Maintenance

Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

Customer Experience Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What is the market size and market value the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market is expected to reach in 2027?

What are the key driving and restraining growth factors of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry?

What are the key trends influencing the market growth? What are the emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth?

Who are the dominant players and key vendors operating in the industry?

What region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the global opportunities for the expansion of the Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the risks and challenges the established companies and new entrants expected to face in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market?



Key features of the Report:



Identification of key factors influencing the market growth

Insightful information regarding market opportunities and market scenarios to give a competitive edge to the companies

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer comprehensive competitive data

Analysis of regions that are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Risk and challenge assessment to offer strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants

Comprehensive competitive analysis and regional analysis

Market dynamics along with trends and demand patterns

Market segmentation analysis along with product types, application spectrum, and end-user industry, along with their expected growth in the forecast period



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



