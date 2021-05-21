Natural Language Processing Market Is Booming Worldwide : Microsoft, Google, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Natural Language Processing Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Natural Language Processing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Natural Language Processing

Natural language processing (NLP) is a branch of AI, Which helps computers understand, interpret and manipulate human language. Natural language processing draws from many disciplines, including computational linguistics and computer science, in its pursuit to fill the gap between computer understanding and human communication.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Rule-Based, Statistical, Hybrid), Application (Web Search, Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, Question Answering, Text Classification, Sentiment Analysis, Others (Spam Recognition and Language Identification)), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunications and IT, Travel and Hospitality, Others (Research and Education, and Energy and Utilities)), Component (Solutions {Software Tools, Platform}, Services {Managed Services, Professional Services})



The Natural Language Processing Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

The Evolution of Natural Language Understanding

Use of Supervised and Unsupervised Learning Together With NLP

Replacement of Manual Translation with Machine Translation

Integrated Chatbot is the Major Trend Witnessing within the Industry



Opportunities:

Adoption of Natural Language Processing-Based Applications to Improve Customer Service

Increasing Investment in the Healthcare Industry



Market Drivers:

Increase in Smart Device Usage

Growth in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



Challenges:

Concerns Related to Data Privacy

Unreliability of Natural Language Processing Algorithms



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Natural Language Processing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Natural Language Processing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Natural Language Processing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Natural Language Processing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Natural Language Processing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Natural Language Processing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Natural Language Processing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Natural Language Processing

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Natural Language Processing various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Natural Language Processing.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



