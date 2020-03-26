Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market to Witness Massive Growth : 3M, Apple, Google, Microsoft, A3logics, AlchemyAPI, Apixio, Aylien,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- This report details the levels and revenues of the CAGR for the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market from 2020 to 2027. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences report contains all the limitations and drivers interpreted by SWOT analysis for the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market. The report includes key market influencer company profiles. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. This report reviews market definition explanations, classifications, applications, commitments, and market trends. It also provides knowledge of all recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, fusions and acquisitions by the different key players and brands dominant on the market. Those reading the report will have a clear understanding of the operating system of the market. The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges.



Market Overview



The global natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences market is accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% the forecast period



Market Definition: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market



Natural language processing (NLP) is the innovation which helps machines in understanding both written and spoken human language by analyzing human to computer collaboration. NLP strategies extraction of data from the large amount of clinical information and enhance it viably for improved preparing and examination. Because of this, various healthcare services suppliers are searching for arrangements that consolidate top of the line NLP innovations.



Company Coverage of Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):



3M,



Apple,



Google,



Microsoft,



A3logics,



AlchemyAPI,



Apixio, Aylien, Dolbey Systems, Fluxifi, HP, IBM, Linguamatics, Mmodal, Netbase, Nuance Communication, SAS Institute, Textalytics and Verint Systems.



Key Segmentation: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market,



By Component (Technology and Services),



By Type (Rule-based, Statistical, Hybrid),



By Application (Machine Translation, Automated Information Extraction and others),



By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise),



By Geography



- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market



The global NLP in healthcare and life science market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of NLP in healthcare and life science market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



