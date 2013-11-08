Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market [IVR, OCR, Pattern Recognition, Auto Coding, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Question Answer, Report Generation] - Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Natural Language is easier for humans to learn and exercise but difficult for computers to comprehend. It is accepted fact that machines have proven their potential in computationally intensive tasks. However, they still fall short to master the basics of spoken and written languages. Natural language processing is a human to computer interaction, which analyses and understands both spoken and written forms of human languages. It helps computers in formulating basic and advanced levels of interactions with humans. This form of communications assists the computer to perform various other additional tasks. Few such applications include processing of large amounts of data by utilizing natural language processing for information retrieval, information extraction, automatic summarization, machine translation and dialogue systems. The prominent market players using this technology for various applications are IBM, SAS, Nuance Communications, Microsoft, 3M, M*Modal, Fuji Xerox and NetBase.
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The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and addressed the key issues in the natural language processing market. The report also analyzes global adoption trends and future potential areas of adoption across the different technologies. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape and analysis on VC funding and M&A, related to Natural Language Processing market.
The Natural Language Processing market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of types, technologies, services, verticals, applications and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
On the basis of types: We have segmented market based on types namely, rule based NLP, statistical NLP and hybrid NLP solutions currently available in the market.
The market is segmented into technologies and services as described below:
On the basis of services: This segment includes services, such as installation and maintenance, training and certification, consulting, and other services.
On the basis of technologies: The report covers the following major Natural Language Processing technologies in the market:
Recognition technologies - This segment includes technologies, such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and pattern and image recognition
Operational Technologies - This segment includes technologies, such as auto coding and, classification and categorization technologies
Analytics Technologies - This segment includes technologies, such as text analytics, and speech analytics
The market is further segmented into solutions provided to enterprise market and consumer market, as given below:
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