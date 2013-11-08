Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market [IVR, OCR, Pattern Recognition, Auto Coding, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Question Answer, Report Generation] - Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis (2013-

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market [IVR, OCR, Pattern Recognition, Auto Coding, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Question Answer, Report Generation] - Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research