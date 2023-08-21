NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Natural Lutein Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Natural Lutein Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



BASF SE(Germany), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), E.I.D. Parry Ltd (India), Dohler (Germany), Lycored (Israel), Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States), Zhejiang Medicine (China), DDW The Color House. (United States), Piveg, Inc. (United States), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), Fenchem (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), The Nature's Bounty Co (United States), Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. (India), Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd (China).



Scope of the Report of Natural Lutein:

Natural Lutein is a natural part of a human diet found in orange-yellow fruits and flowers, and in leafy vegetables. It also known as vegetable lutein or vegetable luteol. Its name lutein means yellow is found in various plants such as marigold oleoresin which is extracted from the petals of marigold flowers with organic solvent. The natural lutein helps in maintaining healthy macular pigment levels providing retinal protection against oxidative stress caused by normal UV exposure on the aging eye. These benefits of natural lutein have driven the market size of the global natural lutein market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Powder & Crystalline, Beadlet, Oil Suspension, Emulsion, Other), Application (Food & Beverages (Dietary Supplement, Food Coating, Other), Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Animal Feed), Production Process (Extraction, Fermentation, Algae Route)



Opportunities:

Growing Eye-Related Diseases

Use of Natural Lutein in Prevention of Skin Disorders, Diabetes, Cancer, and Coronary Heart Diseases

Increasing Use of Natural Lutein in Animal Feed



Market Trends:

Growing Use as Medicine in Asia Pacific Countries such as India



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Health-Conscious People

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements

Increasing Use of Natural Colorants



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



