In a time where companies are looking to be more green, natural, and claim to have "minerals" in their makeup, one can find two things. One is they truly do not have natural ingredients and minerals they claim to, but have many chemicals and additives. Or, they have a more natural ingredient base, but lack the quality and appeal that many women look for in their makeup.



Enter Glam Girl Naturals. A new company, Glam Girl Naturals based out of New York City, has emerged with a full line high-quality, couture, all natural cosmetics, and they are truly mineral- and plant- based in their ingredients.



Glam Girl Naturals all natural, but it is also GLUTEN-FREE, vegan, and cruelty-free. With hidden ingredients lurking in many cosmetics, women who are on a strict gluten-free diet can be worry-free when it comes to what they are wearing in Glam Girl Naturals.



“It’s amazing how many women do not even realize what they are putting on and in their bodies,” says CEO and Founder of Glam Girl Naturals, Satya Pandey. “Women owe it to themselves to do better for themselves, and choose healthier and better alternatives for their makeup and daily care items.



An alarming amount of illnesses and allergies come from these very chemicals that go into the body. Glam Girl Naturals provides an informing page that describes the various chemicals women indulge on everyday. http://www.glamgirlnaturals.com/Their-Ingredients-13.html



“Most people seem doubtful when I talk to them about the chemicals going in their body at first. But when they see this page, they really start to believe it! If you really think about it, it’s all going into your bloodstream ultimately.”



Glam Girl Naturals cosmetic line has various products for the face, lips, eyes, and more. Glam Girl Naturals is great for all skin types, including sensitive and acne prone skin. The botanical ingredients in Glam Girl Naturals are healing, soothing, and help to improve the quality of skin over time. These ingredients include Provitamin B5, allantoin(from the comfrey root) condition and repair the skin; golden jojoba, which aides in acne reduction and creates balance in the skin; and soothing and anti-bacterial properties from topical botanicals such as bisabolol, which comes from chamomile.



Glam Girl Naturals is hand-made in USA, and strives to have only the best ingredients going into their cosmetics. Glam Girl Naturals ensures affordable pricing on all of its products, and has positioned their prices within the reach of the average consumer.



About Glam Girl Naturals

