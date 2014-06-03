Natural Pain Relief Alternatives Gain Leverage over NSAID Prescriptions

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- In an effort to relieve the pain of arthritis, millions of people have relied on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Unpleasant and even deadly side effects associated with NSAIDS are motivating many to seek the assistance of natural pain relief alternatives.



“One of the unfortunate effects of prescription medications is that people can develop a tolerance to them,” said Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze, a nutraceutical manufacturer of dietary supplements. “They find that they need to keep increasing the dosage to receive the same level of pain relief.”



More than 20 NSAIDs are regularly prescribed in the U.S. Based on results of clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released new recommendations advising that NSAIDs be used at the minimum dosage and for the shortest length of time possible.



That recommendation has prompted many practitioners to offer their patients the option of utilizing natural remedies and to stop prescribing NSAIDs for those with medical conditions that include kidney and heart disease, gastrointestinal disorders and hypertension.



NSAIDs have been associated with such diverse side effects as photosensitivity and erectile dysfunction. The most effective alternative to date that provides patients with pain relief while avoiding detrimental side effects is a dietary supplement that combines glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric.



More than 150 diseases, conditions and syndromes result in arthritis pain ranging from mild to disabling. Arthritis is a symptom that affects joints, causing inflammation, swelling and pain. It occurs when the natural cushioning between bones, known as bursa, doesn’t work properly.



Glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM are all naturally occurring elements in the body and the building blocks of joint health. Adding those three elements, together with the natural anti-inflammatory power of turmeric, relieves pain and aids in maintaining joint health at the cellular level.



VitaBreeze’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric Supplement is the number one selling dietary supplement of its kind on Amazon.com, providing arthritis sufferers with a triple dose of the product’s ingredients. It’s a natural, non-NSAID pain relief formula. The product comes with the firm’s signature 60-day money back guarantee and a free downloadable eBook about joint pain that provides tips on how to mitigate its effects.



For more information, visit the VitaBreeze website.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.vitabreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com