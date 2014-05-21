Natural Polymer Market Is a CAGR of 6.2% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Natural polymers Market demand in 2012 was worth USD 4.95 billion and is expected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2012 to 2018.



Increasing applications in non durable goods and shipments, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical shipments are expected to drive natural polymers demand in the U.S. over the next five years. The major application segments in this study include medical, food and beverages, oilfield and others including packaging, cosmetics, toiletries etc. Medical applications dominated the U.S. natural polymers market with 25.6% share of total revenue generated in 2012.



Cellulose ether was the most widely consumed natural polymer in the U.S., and accounted for around 36.5% of the total volume consumed in 2012.



Increasing demand for pharmaceutical applications is expected to trigger the demand for starch and fermentation products. Cellulose ethers are widely used in markets including medical, oilfields, food and beverages, etc. Cellulose is derived from the photosynthesis process of cotton, wood pulp, and other plants. Key cellulose ethers include Methyl Cellulose (MC), Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), and Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC). The demand for starch and fermentation products is expected to reach 479.3 kilotons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2012 to 2018.



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Adhesives and sealants, packaging, toiletries, leather tanning, paint and inks, construction, and textiles are some of the important end user industries among others. Packaging is one of the important application markets of natural polymers. Various natural polymers such as starch-blend and PLA (poly lactic acid) are used to form film, loose-fill, thermoform and other packaging products. They are also widely used to produce skin and hair care products, adhesives, textures, cement based plasters, etc.



Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical, Economy Polymers & Chemicals, JM Huber, Novamont, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Plantic Technologies, Cargill Inc., FMC Corporation, Danisco, CP Kelco, Cereplast, Allergan, BASF SE, Crod



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