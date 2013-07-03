Natural Polymers Market (Cellulose Ethers, Starch and Fermentation Products, Protein Based Polymers and Others) for Medical, Food and Beverage and Oilfield Applications - U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The U.S. natural polymer market has been mainly driven by the increase in the demand for non petroleum based and eco-friendly products. Natural polymer market is gaining popularity due to its growing demand for pharmaceutical applications such as excipients, binder and filler in directly compressed drugs, wound dressing, and the treatment of arthritic-afflicted joints, etc.



The natural polymer market report by Transparency Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the U.S. natural polymer market. The research interprets and analyzes major market dynamics of natural polymer, covering drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges to the industry. This report divides the natural polymer market at the application and product level as well as provides estimates and forecasts for each sub segment. The study provides extensive analysis of the U.S. natural polymer market in the context of demand, along with forecast and market estimates from 2012 to 2018, in terms of both revenues and volumes.



Major natural polymer products analyzed in this study include cellulose ether, starch and fermentation products, protein based polymers, and other natural polymers. Cellulose ether has dominated the U.S. market in terms of demand and is also expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Key cellulose ether application includes medical, construction, food and beverage, cosmetics, and toiletries.



Medical, food & beverage, and oilfields are major application markets for natural polymers. Medical use dominates the application market of natural polymers in terms of volume and revenue. It is also the fastest growing application segment followed by the oilfield market.



The report provides a detailed value chain of natural polymers and Porter’s five forces analysis to define the pros and cons of the various factors affecting the natural polymer market. This will help in the strategy building process of various market players in the industry such as buyers, substitutes, raw material suppliers, and potential new entrants. The report also focuses on in-depth analysis of several restraints and drivers of the natural polymer industry.



U.S. Natural Polymers Market, by Product Segment:

Cellulose Ether

Starch and Fermentation Products

Protein Based Polymers

Other



U.S. Natural Polymers Market, by Application:

Medical

Food & Beverages

Oilfields

Other



