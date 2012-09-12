Natural Psoriasis Treatment for the Scalp Revealed on New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Consumers who have been looking for a natural psoriasis treatment for their scalp are in luck. A new website named Scalp Psoriasis Treatment was recently launched to help people understand the symptoms and causes of the discomfort and how to successfully treat it. The solutions that are provided on the website are natural remedies so they don’t contain steroids or cortisone, and they’re non-toxic.



The Scalp Psoriasis Treatment website provides a large number of extremely helpful and informative articles and how-to guides. The website’s writers and researches also locate video content as well as the best books on the subject. The diverse content allows the site’s readers access to a broader range of knowledge on psoriasis which means they are sure to find a treatment that works well for their particular needs.



A totally natural psoriasis treatment will counteract skin itching and pain as well as the red, scaly patches which appear on top of the head and behind the ears. There are five types of psoriasis which are named erythrodermic, pustular, plaque, guttate and inverse. The most common form is plaque psoriasis.



“I just want to say thanks for all the information on your website. My dad has psoriasis but all he does is complain and wear his hat all the time. I found a couple treatments that I do for my dad a couple of times a week and he’s getting better. We’ve already noticed that he’s not itchy all the time and he’s not complaining as much anymore. He still wears the hat!” – Penny Singleton



Studies indicate that more than 1.5 million consumers suffer from moderate to severe plaque psoriasis so there is a great need for people to find quality information on the condition. Although psoriasis is a lifelong disease of the immune system it can be treated or at the very least controlled in such a way as to provide relief for the patient.



Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated disease that appears on the skin. It occurs when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells. Psoriasis is not contagious. There are five types of psoriasis: plaque, guttate, inverse, pustular and erythrodermic. The most common form, plaque psoriasis, is commonly seen as red and white hues of scaly patches appearing on the top first layer of the epidermis (skin).



