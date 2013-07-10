Natural Quit Smoking Aid Nicotame Is Released by Defiant Innovations, LLC

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Defiant Innovations, LLC, a supplement company that offers top-notch products that provide solutions to common problems, is announcing the launch of a natural quit smoking aid called Nicotame. The product takes a unique approach to helping people quit smoking by curbing nicotine cravings.



In honor of the 4th of July, Defiant Innovations is currently running a special promotion called “The Independence from Smoking Sale.” Throughout the entire month of July, Nicotame is available for just $27.00, instead of its regular price of $37.00.



As anybody who has ever tried to quit smoking knows quite well, it can be an incredibly difficult thing to accomplish. Nicotine cravings can be constant, and often leave people feeling stressed, crabby and overwhelmed. Even prescription medications, gums, patches and other approaches don’t always make it easy to quit smoking; in many cases, people resume smoking after a matter of days or weeks.



Thanks to Nicotame, people are finding they have a fighting chance to quit smoking naturally. The secret is in the innovative combination of ingredients that are found in the product. In order to help people overcome their withdrawal cravings for nicotine, the stop smoking aid alleviates these often-overpowering urges by introducing a variety of vitamins, minerals and amino acids into the body. These are the very nutrients the nicotine in tobacco typically displaces from the body.



“The problem is nicotine messes with your brain’s reward system and wreaks havoc on your brain’s circuitry by posing as an important neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which disrupts several others, namely dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine,” an article on the Defiant Innovations, LLC website noted, adding that these chemical messengers are directly responsible for the “feel good” sensations people experience after doing certain things like eating and exercising.



“On top of that, nicotine destroys supplies of vitamins and minerals necessary to manufacture neurotransmitters, making your brain dependent on nicotine…since the brain essentially thinks it is one.”



Fortunately, the article noted, endless nicotine cravings can be significantly reduced thanks to the natural ingredients found in the Nicotame quit smoking aid. By supplying needed nutrients like niacin, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, riboflavin, vitamin C, gamma-amino butyric acid, and many more, the body can begin to restore the brain’s natural reward system.



For example, Erin G. from Norfolk, Virginia, wrote in her review that Nicotame was “amazing,” and helped to cut her almost pack a day habit down to four or less cigarettes—in just three days.



“Thanks to Nicotame I finally quit smoking,” she said.



