Natural Releaser Launches Gen F20 Plus on Website and Amazon to Reverse the Effects of Aging

Johnson City, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- HGH, or Human Growth Hormone, has had a controversial start in the commercial marketplace, with most people wrongly viewing it as a kind of steroid and associating it with negative side effects. However, HGH is merely a naturally occurring bodily hormone that assists in the recovery of athletes, and has been used by Hollywood celebrities like Sylvester Stallone not to increase their size but to allow their body to operate at a peak that would otherwise be almost impossible for their age. Natural Releaser have now created the GEN F20 Plus system which combines HGH with Alpha GPC to create the ultimate age-reversing solution.



Unlike most HGH releasers, Natural Releaser’s GEN F20 Plus is a unique anti aging system. The HGH pills are coated with enteric, which protects the ingredients from being broken down by stomach acid and delivers them instead to the small intestine, where optimal absorption by the body can take place for maximum benefit.



The prestige of the product however is its oral spray of Alpha GPC. Alpha GPC contains a unique combination of amino acids and botanical agents that boost the absorption and processing of the HGH. Available on their website (http://naturalreleaser.tk) the product is already proving incredibly popular.



A spokesperson for Natural Releaser explained, “Think of Alpha-GPC as a turbo-charger for your engine, and the HGH the fuel. Gen F20 Plus is the product that can turn you from dilapidated hatch back to sports car. The system has been demonstrated to give users a more robust immune system, better health and resilience, better athletic performance, increased metabolism and fat loss, and a sizeable increase in sex drive. It is the most complete anti-aging solution on the market, and available from Natural Releaser on our website.”



About Natural Release

Natural Releaser has created the first oral HGH product for the market, using the small intestine to naturally absorb HGH without the need for risky injections. Their Gen F20 Plus product represents a full spectrum anti aging solution, which includes an oral spray of amino acids and botanicals to enhance the efficacy of the HGH in reversing visible and physical signs of aging. For more information please visit: http://naturalreleaser.tk