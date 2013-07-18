Natural Relief from Chronic Pain Conditions Discovered by Toronto Chiropractor

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Headaches and neck pain are some of the common problems that people suffer nowadays. Many of these pains can be relieved with proper Chiropractic care. The Toronto Chiropractor Dr. Kris Dorken has come up with a wellness program, which ensures to provide better health for people through natural methods. This wellness program includes Nutritional Counselling, Registered Massage and Chiropractic Care. The main purpose of this program is to maintain a consistent lifestyle, improve posture and wellness with chiropractic treatment.



One of the patients of Dr. Kris Dorken says, “Since coming, I am able to stand on my feet pain free longer than previously. My middle back also hurts much less often. Advice to someone new to chiropractic care: Do it.”



Patients who are experiencing nerve, neck or lower back pain can benefit from this chiropractic wellness program. Dr. Kris Dorken has a well-designed and customized approach to treating these patients. The website http://corewellnesscentre.ca provides all information regarding caring of injuries with chiropractic treatment methods. The Toronto chiropractor offers services like custom orthotics, registered massage therapy, compression stockings and socks, on-site X-Ray, back pain relief, care for auto accident injury and plantar fasciitis foot care.



According to Dr. Dorken “When people come in to our office we have a detailed wellness program for them that focuses on exercises before and after the adjustment as well as different aspects of nutrition that literally revitalizes our patients.”



Severe and continuous problems like head, back, neck pain, nerve damage or whiplash from auto accidents can have long-term care benefits if the patients see an experienced chiropractor within 48 hours of such accidents. The chiropractic wellness program also covers neck pain from trauma, TMJ, jaw pain, arthritis pain relief, work accident rehab and care from shoulder, wrist, and elbow injuries.



Patients can take advantage of a special offer of 79% off on chiropractic exams, two chiropractic adjustments and in-house X-rays. This chiropractor near downtown Toronto will address the specific conditions of each patient and provide lifestyle advices for long-term health and wellness.



To gain more information about this Toronto chiropractor and wellness program, visit corewellnesscentre.com or follow the health blog.



About Dr. Kris Dorken

Dr. Kris Dorken has many years of experience in chiropractic treatment. He has worked with the largest ‘chiropractic paediatric health centre in Canada’ and has helped several patients ranging from one hour old to 94 years. This Toronto chiropractor has acquired training in areas such as Prenatal Care, Paediatric Nutrition, Paediatric Imaging and Radiology, Sacral-Occipital and Thompson Technique, Craniosacral Therapy, The Challenged Child and Special Needs, Scoliosis: Care and Management, Neurosensory Integration and Chiropractic Family Wellness Care.



