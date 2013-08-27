Natural Skin Care Company Pure & Essential Minerals Offers Chemical Free Choices

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- American men and women use an inordinate number of personal and skin care products – from facial masks to moisturizers to sunscreens – many with unsafe chemical ingredients.



The FDA has very little oversight of skin care products, so consumers have to be ultra-aware of what they're putting on their skin. The Environmental Working Group, a citizen-based research group, that quantifies the safety of skin care products we use daily, gathered the following information:



- American men and women spray, slather or apply on average 12 different personal care or cosmetics products on their skin each day.



- These products contain on average 168 different ingredients, applied to the skin each day.



- 22 per cent of personal care and skin care products on the market contain at least one chemical that is linked to cancer.



- Our skin absorbs sixty per cent of the makeup, creams and lotions that we apply each day into the body.



Unless consumers are hyper-aware about the components contained in the skin care products they put on, there's a good chance that one or more of their skin care products contains a cancer-causing ingredient.



Official FDA guidelines state, "Cosmetic firms are solely responsible for substantiating the safety of their ingredients and products before putting them to market… a manufacturer may use any ingredient in the formulation of a cosmetic or lotion provided that the ingredient and the finished cosmetic are safe, the product is properly labeled, and the use of the ingredient does not otherwise cause the cosmetic to be adulterated or mis-branded under the laws that FDA enforces."



These are very loose guidelines that are open to all sorts of low standards when it comes to consumers health.



Fortunately, for shoppers in search of more natural skin care alternatives, Pure & Essential Minerals has taken the pain out of choosing the most natural products available. Their selection of ingredients and quality manufacturing standards ensure that its skin care products are made without harmful ingredients.



"We stay far away from common ingredients like sodium laureth sulfate, parabens, toluene, ammonia and formaldehyde," says Sonia Ramirez, product manager at Pure & Essential Mineral's safety and standards department. "We actively formulate our products with the most natural and pure ingredients available, and where possible we work towards natural certifications - like EcoCert, USDA Organic and vegan certified seals for our products," says Ramirez.



Pure & Essential Minerals offers the Dead Sea Mud Mask, made with the pure Dead Sea mud and organic essential oils. These ingredients are individually selected for their ability to heal and nurture the skin naturally.



"We know that many skin care consumers don't always have time to read every label to ensure they're getting the most natural ingredients available," says Ramirez. "That's why we are here - to offer guidance and trusted natural skin care products."



Seekers of natural cosmetics and skin care alternatives can now try these facial masks and experience the difference. The benefits will restore a daily complexion that is soft, supple and glowing.



The Dead Sea Mud Mask is currently on sale at Amazon.com



http://www.amazon.com/Dead-Sea-Mud-Face-Mask/dp/B00C8YCFU4/