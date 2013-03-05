Natural Skin Care Product Custom Face Cream by Alta Skincare Is Now Available at a Steep Discount

Wheeling, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Alta Skincare, a company that is owned and operated by a professional cosmetologist, is currently featuring a sale on one of its best-selling natural skin care products. For a limited time, new customers may purchase the sample sized Custom Face Cream for 48% off its regular price of $5.77. The 5ml sample, which will last for 10 or 11 days, is a custom skin care product that is blended by a cosmetologist with over 28 years of experience.



What sets this product apart from the dozens of “one type fits all” skin care creams that are available at stores across the country is that it offers personalized skin care specifically for the person who is using it. Custom Face Cream is a unique and natural facial moisturizer and cream that can be applied both day and night. The botanical-based customized skin care product can be made to target a wide variety of skin problems, including acne, rosacea, dryness and premature aging. People who try the Custom Face Cream, which is also available from Alta Skincare in a full size, often report feeling like they have their own personal cosmetologist creating their own custom beauty products just for them.



In order to make the custom face cream, professional cosmetologist Tatyana Solovyov, owner of Alta Skincare, asks her customers to send her some basic information including their age, any concerns they may have about their skin, and what their goals are for their skin. If they would like, customers may also send Tatyana a photo. She then reviews the information and, if needed, follows up with additional questions.



“I custom-blend a sample 10-day supply of the face cream especially for you, using only the best, natural ingredients, completely botanical, many organic, from plant extracts and essential oils, that have proven to work over and over again,” Tatyana wrote in an article on her company’s website, adding that she uses very high quality bases made in France and Switzerland to create her Custom Face Cream product.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the Custom Face Cream may visit the Alta Skincare website at any time; there, they can read more about the product, as well as purchase it through Tatyana’s Etsy Shop.



