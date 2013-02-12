Natural Skincare Company Found at Luxury Spas in New England and in Celebrity Gift Bags

Madison, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Lisa Ann Skincare provides artisan crafted spa body care products that utilize only natural ingredients and components. Her natural high quality skincare products can be found in many luxury spas throughout New England including the Relais, Chateaux 5 Star Ocean House RI spa and award winning Norwich Inn and Spa. Lisa Ann Skincare products were even featured by The Artisan Group in The CMA Awards gift lounge for the 46th Annual CMA Awards talent gift bags. These gift bags were received by Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Reba McIntyre, Brad Paisley, Lisa Marie Presley, Blake Shelton, Sugarland, Taylor Swift, The Band Perry, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band to name just a few.



Many consumers are now turning to fresh natural skincare products due to the benefits that can be gained for your skin and over all health. Research has found that skin is the body’s largest organ and absorbs everything placed on it including chemicals and toxins. Many body products today contain synthetic dyes, fragrances and preservatives that can be damaging to the skin. All the products offered by Lisa Ann Skincare are specifically designed in a way to provide ease and relaxation while at the same time achieving balance and healthy results, the feeling that one experiences after a spa treatment. Lisa Ann Skincare products are gaining in popularity since these products are packed with natural ingredients that provide great benefits.



Every ingredient used all the Lisa Ann Skincare products are carefully and meticulously chosen to ensure the best quality. The skincare products are created in as natural way as possible in order to avoid synthetic components such as sulfate, parabens, phthalates and petrochemicals. Careful attention is observed on all the ingredients that are used in the creation of the skincare products. Ingredients such as unrefined Shea butter, olive oil, pomegranate, cocoa butter and green tea can provide great benefits to the skin.



The skincare products offered by Lisa Ann Skincare includes body lotions, handmade body butter, handmade body scrubs, facial care, pumpkin spa, lip balms, pedicure sets, spa body scrub, chocolate spa, pomegranate therapy, back bar sizes and even gift sets. To learn more about Lisa Ann Skincare visit her website, Facebook and Twitter pages.



About Lisa Ann Skincare

Lisa Ann Skincare was established by Lisa Ann Kennally. Lisa Ann Skincare is dedicated to making as natural as possible skin and body care products. Since she studied consumer affairs back in college, which was a combination of consumer awareness issues and business. At that time, she has been a meticulous label reader and concerned with the ingredients in products and how they can affect the health. After years in the field of publishing and packaging, she decided to create natural skin and body care products. Lisa Kennally also offers custom private label wholesale products to luxury spas as well as a wide selection of back bar sizes.



