Natural Surfactants Market - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

The report "Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-based Surfactants) by Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022



The natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is estimated to be USD 13.47 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this market is driven by the increased demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) from various applications, such as detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and agricultural chemicals.



The nonionic product type segment is projected to lead the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) during the forecast period.

The nonionic bio-based surfactant segment is projected to lead the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) during the forecast period. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) refer to a class of surfactants which does not undergo ionization when dissolved in water. Nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) are highly stable and are not easily affected by the acid base or strong electrolytes. Moreover, it has good compatibility with anionic, cationic, or amphoteric surfactants. Increasing usage as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers, and solubilizes in different applications is driving the market for nonionic natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants).



The personal care application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The personal care application segment of the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Stringent regulations on toxic chemical substances and consumer preference for personal care products manufactured using bio-based ingredients are driving the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) in the personal care application. Increasing population and higher usage of cosmetics are also driving the personal care application during the forecast period.



The APAC natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) in this region. In China and India, the demand for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cosmetics and grooming products in the personal care application.



Key companies profiled in this research report on the natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) include BASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Huntsman Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US) and Kao Corporation (Japan).



BASF is one of the leading manufacturers of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants), globally. The company offers natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) through its care chemical business division of performance products business segment. In November 2015, the company increased its capacity for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) at its Cimanggis site in Indonesia. This expansion allows the company to better serve the home and personal care industry.



Stepan Company is another leading manufacturer of natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants). Founded in 1932, the company carries out its business operations through its surfactants business segment. The surfactants segment produces natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) which are widely used in consumer and industrial & institutional cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, carpets, dishes, floors, and walls. In June 2017, the company acquired the surfactant production facility of BASF SE in Ecatepec. This agreement has supported the company's growth in Latin America.