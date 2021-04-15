Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global natural sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing shift towards natural sweeteners due to potential health risks associated with artificial sweeteners and long-term use. Artificial sweeteners, though marked as a zero-calorie food additive, are known to worsen the metabolic syndrome, and are found to potentiate the effects of type 2 diabetes. The side effects of prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners can range from obesity, headaches, and cardiovascular diseases, to impairment of liver and kidney functions. These factors are expected to drive demand for natural sweeteners among health-conscious consumers.



In July 2020, Tate & Lyle PLC announced the launch of SWEETENER-VANTAGE Expert Systems. The SWEETENER-VANTAGE Expert Systems is a set of innovative and new sweetener solution tools that are designed to assist formulators in producing sugar-reduced food and drinks using low calories sweeteners.



Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share of 2020. Food and beverage manufacturers are investing in development of superior quality natural sweeteners, which is expected to drive growth of the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period.



Stevia segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Diabetes patients are increasingly adopting natural sweeteners such as stevia as it is better in reducing postprandial glucose and insulin levels in comparison to other sweeteners.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global natural sweeteners market in 2020. Growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers in countries in the region is resulting in reducing sugar intake and increasing demand for natural sweeteners.



Key players in the market include DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks)

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Stevia

Xylitol

Sweet proteins

Mannitol

Others



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



