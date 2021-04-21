Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Natural Sweeteners Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Natural Sweeteners industry



The global natural sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing shift towards natural sweeteners due to potential health risks associated with artificial sweeteners and long-term use. Artificial sweeteners, though marked as a zero-calorie food additive, are known to worsen the metabolic syndrome, and are found to potentiate the effects of type 2 diabetes. The side effects of prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners can range from obesity, headaches, and cardiovascular diseases, to impairment of liver and kidney functions. These factors are expected to drive demand for natural sweeteners among health-conscious consumers.



The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Natural Sweeteners market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Natural Sweeteners market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline



Key players in the market include DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.



Qualitative Analysis:



The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.



Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks)

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Stevia

Xylitol

Sweet proteins

Mannitol

Others



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Natural Sweeteners market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



The report classifies the global Natural Sweeteners market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Natural Sweeteners market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Natural Sweeteners industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Natural Sweeteners market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Natural Sweeteners Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar



4.2.2.2. Growing awareness regarding the safety of nonnutritive artificial sweeteners



4.2.2.3. Variations in the conventional sugar prices



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of natural sweeteners



4.2.3.2. Higher cost of production



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Natural Sweeteners Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Food & Beverages(Confectionery products, fruit juices, dairy products, bakery products, carbonated drinks)



5.1.2. Personal Care



5.1.3. Pharmaceuticals



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Natural Sweeteners Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Sorbitol



6.1.2. Erythritol



6.1.3. Stevia



6.1.4. Xylitol



6.1.5. Sweet proteins



6.1.6. Mannitol



6.1.7. Other types



Continue…!



