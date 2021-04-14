Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The shift in the consumer preference towards food and beverages including natural ingredients is growing at a faster phase. Moreover, soft drink producers are also witnessing rising demand for a soft drink with reduced sugar. Hence, to meet the demand, producers are replacing sugar with natural and artificial sweeteners. A lot of research activities are also going on to produce new natural sweeteners. Companies are also investing in advanced technologies to for product development with innovative and superior quality.



Sugar- stevia blend has also made a position in the natural sweetener market with companies launching new products, for instance, Coca-Cola Life was the blend of sugar and stevia that was launched in the U.S., Europe, and South America. The market is likely to witness growth due to the wide acceptance of natural sweeteners. A lot of new natural sugar substitutes are also being introduced. While, coconut sugar, date syrup, brown rice syrup, yacon root, palmyra jaggery are some of the trending natural sweeteners.



A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global market for natural sweeteners to witness moderate growth and to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2026. The global market for natural sweetener is also likely to garner US$ 39,091.7 million in terms of revenue by 2026 end.



High Intensity Natural Sweeteners to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product



High intensity natural sweeteners are likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products in the global market for natural sweeteners. By the end of 2026, high intensity natural sweeteners are projected to bring in close to US$ 21,800 million revenue. Increasing awareness and usage of dietary foods is driving the growth of high intensity natural sweeteners. Moreover, increasing use of steviol glycosides is driving the growth of natural high intensity sweetener followed by monk fruit extract.



Food and Beverages Industry to be the Largest User of Natural Sweeteners



Food and beverages industry is anticipated to be one of the largest users of natural sweeteners. Food and beverages industry is projected to surpass US$ 27,900 million revenue towards 2026 end. Stevia and erythritol are being used as sweeteners in the food and beverages industry. Changing lifestyle and increasing health concerns are resulting in the increasing number of people using natural products. Hence, food and beverages industry is moving towards natural low-calorie sweeteners.



Natural Sweeteners to Find Largest Application in Bakery Goods between 2017 and 2026



Natural sweeteners are likely to find the largest application in bakery goods. Towards the end of 2026, bakery goods are estimated to exceed US$ 8,100 million revenue. In the recent years, weight gain health related issues have received much publicized attention. Hence, producers of bakery products are replacing sucrose which is the main ingredient in sweet bakery products with natural sweeteners. Although the high-intensity sweeteners have high sweetness compared to sucrose but lack in contributing to the flavor and taste in the bakery products.



