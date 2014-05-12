Natural & Synthetic Food Color Market Expected Up to $2.3 Billion in 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The report "Food Colors Market By Type [Natural (Anthocyanin, Carotenoid, Caramel) & Synthetic (Blue, Green, Red, Yellow)], Application (Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen product, Meat product) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019 ", defines and segments the food colors market with a glance of the global market size in terms of value ($million) and volume (KT). It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for this market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market segment includes food colors by type, by application, and by geography.



Request for free 10% customization of report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=36725323



Browse 118 market data tables and 31 figures spread through 253 pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Colors Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2019"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-colors-market-36725323.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Colors are used to enhance the appearance of food and make it preferable or attractive. This increases the consumers preference towards a particular food product. During processing the original color of the product fades, thereby to restore the color, the food product is incorporated with natural, synthetic or nature identical food colors. Natural colors are extracted from plant and animal sources, whereas synthetic colors are synthesized from chemicals.



Natural colors provide various health benefits as they are extracted from natural sources. Anthocyanins, carotenoids, caramel, betacyanins, and phenolics are different types of commonly used natural food colors. The different types of synthetic colors are Red#40 (Allura red AC), Red#3 (Erythrosine), Blue#1 (Brilliant blue FCF), Blue#2 (Indigotine), Green#3 (Fast green FCF), Yellow#6 (Sunset yellow FCF) and Yellow#5 (Tartrazine).



Food colors are widely used in applications such as beverages, bakery, confectionary, dairy & frozen products, meat products, and others. The global food color market growth is inclined towards natural colors, as there is an increase in the health conscious consumer base that demands nature derived ingredients and additives in food.



The cost to produce synthetic color is comparatively low than that of natural colors and sell at competitive prices that influence the consumers preference to purchase synthetic colors. Synthetic colors provide the same hue as the natural colors-the only difference is in the origin.



The food color market is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2019. In 2013, North America dominated the food colors market, followed by Europe. The major drivers for the global food colors market are the increase health concern and clean label’ foods. The increase in the world population has a tremendous impact on the global food supply. The leading players in the food color market include Sensient Technologies (U.S.), Chr. Hansen (Denmark) and D.D. Williamson & Co Inc. (U.S.).



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=36725323



In this report, the food colors market is divided into four geographical segments-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The North American region constitutes the largest market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market.



Browse related Reports:



Food Diagnostics Systems Market [by Type (Hybridization, Chromatography, Spectrometry, Biosensor, Immunoassay, Testing Kit)], Consumables Market [by Type (Reagents, Disinfectants, Test Accessories)] & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-diagnostics-systems-225194671.html



Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Flavors, Colors, Texturants, Preservatives, Sweeteners, Nutraceuticals, Starches, Cultures, Acidulants) & by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages, Meat Products) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/speciality-food-ingredients-market-252775011.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets