Natural Tattoo Removal at Home - Simple Secrets Revealed

Hope Mills, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Wouldn’t it be great if there was a system of natural tattoo removal at home to easily get rid of that now embarrassing tattoo that was once so exciting to show off?



Be prepared to be amazed.



Tattoo artist Jason Carter has developed a program of natural tattoo removal that he has personally tested and used himself with proven results.



Jason’s program sets out the secrets and techniques of tattoo removal which uses common household ingredients and a secret oil.



http://whopplehog.com/recommends/tattoo.php



Jason explains that the program uses only natural substances to remove tattoos which are all dermatologically approved and scientifically proven to work.



Question: How does this program of natural tattoo removal at home stand apart from the better known tattoo removal creams or laser treatment. After all, it seems easy enough to purchase a tube of tattoo removal cream.



Answer: This is what Jason had to say; Yes, it’s certainly true there are many tattoo removal creams on the market but a natural tattoo removal at home program consists of more than just some ‘miracle removal cream’. To get the results everyone wants a complete system is required. The program consists of the most effective natural products, techniques, remedies and more.



Laser tattoo removal procedures are painful, risky, and expensive and can cause unwanted skin damage.



As a Tattoo Specialist, Jason claims that tattoos are completely removable. Virtually any tattoo, no matter how dark or how old they are and whatever color has been used can be faded or completely eliminated without the need to spend thousands of dollars on invasive and dangerous procedures to do it.



Question:....What exactly does the program consist of and what’s the secret?



Answer: The natural tattoo removal at home system recommends three common household ingredients together with an oil which contains natural substances to remove tattoos. It sets out a simple 15 minute regular treatment and gives information that laser centers prefer people don’t know. It also lays bare the truth about tattoo removal creams and other tattoo removal methods that come with corresponding risks.



The program lists five items most people can find at home and seven products that cause tattoos to fade and which also soften the skin.



It details the naturally available herb that breaks down the ink pigment which guarantees to fade a tattoo in a matter of weeks. Moreover, it points out what people should not do to remove tattoos or to suffer skin damage.



Anyone who has an unwanted tattoo and is tired of trying to cover it up by wearing more clothes, or regretting that tattoo of a past love then natural tattoo removal at home might be a great read.



http://whopplehog.com/recommends/tattoo.php



Contact:

Edward Freda

3917 Colorado Dr.

Hope Mills

NC 28348

Phone: 910 423 2167

Email: tijola.joe@gmail.com