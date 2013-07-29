Discover the Natural Treatments for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Problems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Robert Galarowicz discovered that patients can improve their Kidney Disease using natural treatments for chronic kidney disease problems, without Dialysis and without drugs.



Actually modern way of life often makes people overlook important aspects of their health. For example kidneys. Kidneys play a significant role in human body, as they clean it continuously from toxins. They work very hard to eliminate the waste products and to block proteins. They filter too much blood and begin to leak.



Eventually, if they are overworked, they shut down. When this happens, a person is often put on dialysis, in which a machine functions as kidney. In some cases, a person with kidney disease can hope for a transplant, however this is not often available to everyone.



From the age of 22, Robert Galarowicz has suffered from chronic kidney disease (CKD). With progressing renal kidney failure and after being for a period of 2 ½ years on dialysis, he ended up with a kidney transplant. He has been leaving with the transplant for 9 years now. Needless to say, that during all this time he did a lot of studying and searching about kidney and chronic kidney disease.



Being a Naturopath and Nutritionist with a lot of years of natural health training himself, he put together a comprehensive program designed to improve CKD natural treatments and eliminate the need for dialysis completely. For this he founded Heal Kidney Disease that people can visit at healkidneydisease.com



He put all his precious knowledge in "The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program". To which is very important for everyone to Sing Up, because there they can discover:



- The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Diet on how to immediately stop the progression of chronic kidney disease problems, starting today!

- Which foods are kidneys friendly and healing and which are toxic.

- The "must have" insurance covered tests that most medical doctors don't know about or don't use.

- Which cooking methods and 3 herbal teas prevent kidney cell damage and kidney disease complications.

- The "Core Supplement Program" which covers the exact supplements, that help kidneys, dosages to use, and 100% Safe FDA approved.

- The common over the counter, prescription medications and drugs which every one must steer clear of, at all cost.

- The 3 wonder nutrients which have shown to play a vital role in the production of building strong bones, because CKD makes bones brittle, weak and easily break

- How To Read A Food Label this is the ultimate reference to understanding quantities and nutrients in food



And much more important information



