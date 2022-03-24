Natural Umber Offers Premium Apple Cider Vinegar Ideal for Drizzling over Salads or Enhancing the Flavour of Vegetables

Dungannon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- One of the largest apple growers in the UK and Ireland, Natural Umber offers premium apple cider vinegar that is perfect to drizzle over salads or liven up vegetables. The delicious blend is great for sweet and sour recipes and also makes a refreshing and delicious health drink, by just diluting in water. Thanks to its unique high-tech development, the production process is fully automated which ensures the products flexibility and high quality.



The apple cider vinegar is made with naturally sourced fresh apples which are squeezed to obtain the juice then fermented and stored, where the acetic fermentation process takes place. Their exceptional vinegar manufacturing process makes the product much more delicate and pleasant. Apple cider vinegar is an antioxidant and also improves cognitive function. Individuals looking to by natural apple cider vinegar can go to Natural Umber's website for more information.



Talking about their natural apple cider vinegar, a representative of the company stated, "Natural Umber is a premium, organic apple cider vinegar, containing Mother. It is named after its deep and rich colour, which reflects the earthy tones of the environment in which our apples are grown. Due to our unique fermentation process, Natural Umber is bursting with a naturally sweet taste and is full of goodness. Try adding apple cider vinegar to water as a daily tonic, or in salad dressings, sauces and more."



Natural Umber is one of the largest suppliers of apple cider vinegar in the UK and Ireland. It's the result of the sweet taste and health benefits of Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar that today is the first choice of many people in the country. The gold award winner in the Vinegar category at the Irish Food Awards, Blas na hEireann, in 2019, Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar is now available from over 150 independent stockists across the UK and Ireland.



About Natural Umber

