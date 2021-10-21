Natural Umber Provides Fresh and Naturally Sweet Tasting Apple Cider Vinegar in the UK and Ireland

Dungannon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- Natural Umber, one of the largest apple growers in the UK and Ireland, offers fresh and naturally sweet tasting apple cider vinegar, which makes a great add-on to individual's everyday routine. Unlike any other apple cider vinegar, Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar has a natural sweet characteristic and can be used in countless ways, as part of a balanced diet.



Available in glass and plastic bottle, Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar is raw, organic, unfiltered and contains mother of vinegar. Available for £8.25, their apple cider vinegar retains the natural sweetness of apples and tastes delicious because of their own unique fermentation process. Their apple cider vinegar is naturally full of a complex structure of good bacteria and enzymes known as Mother, which is believed to be highly beneficial.



Talking more about their apple cider vinegar, a representative of Natural Umber stated, "Named after its distinctive colour, which reflects the earthy tones of the soil in which the apples are grown, Natural Umber is unlike any apple cider vinegar you may have tasted before. Our unique apple cider vinegar is bursting with a naturally sweet, fruity flavour and can be used to compliment a balanced lifestyle."



Natural Umber has been offering apple cider vinegar in the UK and Ireland for years. It's the result of the sweet taste and health benefits of Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar that today it is the first choice of many people in the country. The gold award winner in the Vinegar category at the Irish Food Awards, Blas na hEireann, in 2019, Natural Umber's apple cider vinegar is now available from over 150 independent stockists across the UK and Ireland.



About Natural Umber

Natural Umber is a premium, organic apple cider vinegar, containing Mother. It is named after its deep and rich colour, which reflects the earthy tones of the environment in which their apples are grown. Due to their unique fermentation process, Natural Umber is bursting with a naturally sweet taste and full of goodness.



