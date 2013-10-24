Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Losing as little as 10 to 20 pounds can make a significant positive difference in people’s health and how they feel, both physically and mentally. Diet Doc offers the nation’s leading, all-inclusive prescription hormone diet plans, found to promote safe, fast and natural weight loss while guiding patients in the direction of learning to make healthy food choices to sustain permanent weight loss and better health.



Patients who are interested in losing unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat will begin by completing a confidential online questionnaire followed by a consult with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians to determine their eligibility for the diet plans. The patient and physician will discuss the reasons for weight gain, the patient’s personal weight loss goals and what has motivated them to lose weight fast. The specially trained fast weight loss team will then begin to develop a weight loss diet around each patient’s specific goals and needs. The physician may prescribe Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone that works to accelerate natural weight loss, while suppressing the appetite and helping to control the temptation to overindulge on fatty, processed foods.



Certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to strategically design diet plans that are specific to their nutritional and dietary needs, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into the patient’s lifestyle. Patients that accompany the uniquely designed diet plans with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone are noticing rapid weight loss in the areas of the body that are typically the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. This is because the powerful combination of the diet plans and the prescription hormone signal the brain to target and release stores of old, trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source.



Because each patient’s diet experience is personal to Diet Doc’s staff, weekly consults will be scheduled to monitor weight loss progress, as well as to assure that each patient continues to lose weight safely and comfortably. This intimate relationship enables the board certified doctors to identify weight loss plateaus and to quickly resolve any barriers that may be hindering fast and natural weight loss



By utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc has the ability to reach those patients in even the most remote locations in the country. By simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer, patients can begin the journey to a slimmer, sexier and healthier body, all from the comfort of their own home, making fast, safe and natural weight loss available to everyone.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans successfully achieve fast, safe and natural weight loss by guiding and educating each client in the importance of making healthy food choices for sustained long term health and permanent weight loss. In addition to the uniquely designed, personalized diet plans and prescription hormone medication, new Diet Doc patients will receive a 30-day supply of delicious weight loss shakes, specifically created to complement the prescription hormone diet plans, weight loss cooking oil that has been clinically proven to burn fat, a 30-day supply of fat burning test strips for urine testing to document the fat burning rate and a recipe book featuring over 50 deliciously nutritious, easy to prepare recipes.



Call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation to begin the journey to a longer, healthier and more rewarding life by losing embarrassing, unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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