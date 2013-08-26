Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The original hCG diet plans from the ‘50s incorporated low doses of the hCG hormone and extremely low calorie hCG diet plans. hCG, a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, has the ability to access fat stores to nourish and regulate the development of the embryo. Simeons discovered that this powerful, natural hormone was also beneficial in helping clients shed pounds by burning these stores of “abnormal” fat. Simeons' hCG diet was successful in accomplishing fast results for patients; however, the low, 500 calorie per day diet posed significant health compromise to the dieter.



Decades of scientific research has allowed Diet Doc to offer a safer, more effective method of rapidly losing excess weight by combining the hCG hormone with individually tailored hCG diet plans, each one professionally designed by certified nutritionists who are formally educated in the science of healthy, fast and natural weight loss. The newly modified hCG diets offer an increased caloric intake, as well as only pure hCG, made available by prescription and only after a detailed medical evaluation to assure that the hCG diet will provide each patient with the safest and most rapid results possible.



If approved to lose weight fast with the prescription hCG diet plans, each patient will have the option of choosing either painless injectable hCG, sublingual tablets or oral drops to be used with the hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional needs and considerate of any health issues. New patients will receive a 30-day supply of Diet Doc’s delicious weight loss shakes, created to complement the hCG diet, the new and amazing weight loss cooking oil that has been clinically proven to burn fat, a 30-day supply of fat burning test strips for urine testing to document the fat burning rate and a recipe book featuring over 50 deliciously nutritious, easy to prepare recipes.



Because the team of experts supervises each patient’s diet journey, the board certified doctors at Diet Doc can identify and resolve any issues that may be causing a diet plateau or prohibiting fast weight loss. Constant communication is used to monitor each patient’s progress and unlimited support and encouragement is available 6 days per week. Dieters are never alone while making the transition to a slimmer body and improved health.



Diet Doc also offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to healthy weight loss, as well as prescription diet pills offering accelerated results without the jittery side effects often found in over-the-counter diet products. All Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States and cannot be found on store shelves.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans successfully achieve safe and natural weight loss by guiding and educating each client in the importance of making healthy food choices for sustained long term health and weight maintenance.



Because the company utilizes the most current technology, fast, safe and natural weight loss is possible for everyone simply by picking up the phone or logging onto a computer. The professionals at Diet Doc encourage anyone who wants to lose as little as 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to call today and schedule a complimentary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg