Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Making healthy changes in Phoenix residents’ daily routines may not only allow them to lose weight fast, a new study now suggests that it may also lead to a longer life. In the study performed by researchers with the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, results showed that people who never ate fruits and vegetables died an average of three years sooner than those who ate plenty of apples, carrots and tomatoes. Diet Doc understands that incorporating healthy foods into hCG diet plans can have many weight-related health benefits including leading patients to a slimmer, healthier figure and possibly adding years to their life.



Diet Doc’s four-stage hCG diet plans combine counseling and education on the importance of eating healthy foods with herbal supplements and diet pills that actively suppress the patient’s appetite while burning excess and embarrassing fat. An important strategy to lose weight fast is to significantly reduce the amount of calories patients are consuming, but Diet Doc understands that limiting caloric intake can be challenging. Therefore, the first stage of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer patients a chance to load up on calories to provide energy for the patient as calorie intake as reduced. This “loading phase” of hCG diet plans will carry patients into phase two of their hCG natural weight loss programs when herbal supplements and diet pills will control the patient’s appetite so that they can reevaluate their eating habits and begin to incorporate low-fat, low-calorie foods. Over time, patients will find that eating more fruits and vegetables, along with lean meats, will leave them feeling full and satisfied and help them lose weight fast without contributing to weight gain.



The third phase of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans encourage patients in Phoenix to continue their healthy eating plans filled with lots of lean meats, fruits and vegetables. During this stage, patients will remain in a state of ketosis wherein their body will burn excess fat at fuel and the patient will be able to lose weight fast. Incorporating natural weight loss supplements at this stage of the program will also increase the rate that the patient is able to lose weight fast because Diet Doc’s supplements and diet pills are specially formulated to block sugar absorption and increase thyroid function to increase fat metabolism.



The final stage of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are often referred to as the maintenance phase because clients were able to successfully able to lose weight fast and are now sustaining their natural weight loss. Patients will have worked closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists, learning the importance of consuming healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, to encourage natural weight loss and possibly increase their lifespan. During the maintenance phase, patients are encouraged to continuing consuming fruits and vegetables to maintain their weight for the future.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have successfully helped thousands of patients achieve their natural weight loss goals and are committed to helping many more during their own journey to a healthier, happier life. Whether or not eating more fruits and vegetables contribute to a longer life, Diet Doc understands that including these foods in hCG diet plans does leads to significant fat loss and helps to create a healthier figure.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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