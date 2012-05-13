Natural Welsh Water Wins Gold

Shropshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2012 -- Natural Welsh Water the Oswestry based water cooler company, has "won Gold" by winning the much coveted contract to supply water and water coolers to the Olympic Athletes at this years' Olympic Games in London.



The deal means that Natural Welsh Water will initially be supplying the Olympic Village with over 20,000 litres of water and 50 water coolers to keep the athletes hydrated and in peak shape to compete in their chosen events. This figure may increase if there is demand from the Athletes.



Managing Director Mike Webb said: "We are delighted with this latest contract and it is great kudos to be chosen as the water suppliers at the Olympics. After all, this is the biggest sporting event to have been held in Britain for decades and we were up against some major competitors." He went on to say: "It is a great testament to the hardworking team that we have continued to expand here during difficult trading times and this latest coup is another benchmark in how far we have come in the recent couple of years."



Natural Welsh Water franchised the business in October 2010 and has expanded its franchises into Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as having franchises throughout the Midlands and North West. They have since gone on to double their warehouse space and created 5 new jobs locally. The company has further expansion plans over the next 5 years, which involves the franchise side of the business.



This will in turn create new jobs at their head office in Oswestry and see the Water Cooler World Brand become a National brand and hopefully a household name.



About Natural Welsh Water

Natural Welsh Water is a family owned firm, passionately driven by our MD Mike Webb who believes that everyone has the right to drink delicious, pure and natural water that is free from chemicals and unpleasant tastes and odours.