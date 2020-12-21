New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Extensively utilized as water softeners in distinct water filters and building materials, natural zeolites find widespread applications in several end-use industries. Existence of toxic metalloids and heavy metals in water bodies creates a negative impact on the environment. With a unique ion-exchange property, natural zeolites can absorb heavy metals efficiently. Besides, a pozzolanic material—natural zeolites are widely used to strengthen buildings' structures, which is helping the product gain popularity in the construction industry. Report and Data's latest investigation states that the natural zeolites market's revenue is to hit USD 8.29 billion by 2027. The steadfast growth in the market is predicted to be maintained with a CAGR of 2.3%.



Market Drivers:



Among several natural zeolites' applications, the high usage in construction has become the primary factor promising significant market growth, although the soaring demand for water purification and soil modification would also be responsible for substantial market growth. Furthermore, owing to several properties like improved durability and strength, natural zeolites' demand in the process of developing numerous construction equipment is elevating day by day. Furthermore, increasing competition among market players and in the building industry for acquiring lightweight concrete is another crucial factor propelling the market development. The rising use of natural zeolites in soil remediation for improving the quality and health of crops and soil and rapid adoption of zeolites in the water treatment industry is granting several opportunities in the market.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Natural Zeolites market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Lenntech BV, Zeolyst International, Zeocem Ltd., R. Grace & Co-Conn, Albemarle Corporation, Bear River Zeolite, Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., IDA-ORE, Clariant, Teague Mineral Products, GruppoApostolicoTanagro, and NanoScape AG, among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Natural Zeolites Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Granular Natural Zeolite

Pelletized Natural Zeolite

Powder Natural Zeolite



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Adsorbent

Filtration

Odor Control

Soil Stabilizer

Animal Feed

Catalyst

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Water & Wastewater

Chemical & Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture & Horticulture

Others



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



Regional Outlook:



Asia Pacific region has been dominating the market with the largest market share. Given the importance of the agricultural industry, a country like India has witnessed an upsurge in demand for natural zeolites required for soil modification. Additionally, other regions like North & South America are also significant users of natural zeolites in terms of animal feed production. Among these two, South America's regional market has been presumed to rise, registering a CAGR of 2.1%.



