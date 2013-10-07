This New Jersey Vocational School Teaches Holistic Medicine and Natural Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Most colleges offer mostly standardized material and don’t venture off into the holistic department of medicine. This would cover things like massage, aromatherapy, nutrition (even pet nutrition), and more.



However, more people are becoming aware of the health benefits available to them when they eat the right kinds of foods and take the right supplements. Researchers are striving daily to provide new and beneficial information about food products, nutritional supplements, and dietary plans. Several people take the help from professional and properly trained nutritionists to gain knowledge and develop healthy eating habits and plans. Having the correct qualifications, though, will help you create a niche for yourself in this field.



When you are searching for a reliable program, it is very important to choose one that is accredited by a state agency. This accreditation ensures participants about the quality of the course. It also ensures the program content is updated to include the latest available information using the best trainers and resources. Having completed the program from an accredited institution will ensure you are able to start working after the successful completion because of the accreditation.



The Academy of Natural Health Sciences has been a leading NJ massage school, nutrition school, holistic school, herbal school, natural healing school and holistic health school for over 20 years. Their massage therapy, holistic nutrition counseling, aromatherapy classes, reiki, master herbalist, sports nutrition, pet nutrition, pet careers, and other natural healing courses are great trainings with affordable tuition.



The Academy of Natural Health Science’s Health and Nutrition program (http://www.anhs-school.com/nutrition---classroom.html) is a five hundred hour classroom training course to provide practical and theoretical knowledge. The clinical nutrition, holistic principles, and natural health techniques help people achieve and maintain good health and well-being. The entire course content is complete with easy to learn and offers practical guidelines that empowers the participants to get the relevant knowledge that helps them service their clients. After the completion of this program, participants are prepared to run private practices or work in other organizations, such as gymnasiums, health food stores, healthcare offices, spas, and non-institutional settings. The ten-month program is divided in sixteen seminars that are conducted twice a month on Sundays. The participants must complete all these seminars along with a class project, competency tests, and report papers.



The course content includes basic nutrition that teaches students about biology basics, digestion, meal planning, food additives, macrobiotics, and similar concepts. In the advanced nutrition seminar, students learn about energy metabolism, genetics, specialized diets, food values, amino acids, enzymes, and other related topics. Students are also trained about various herbs and preparations to maintain and achieve overall good health and well-being. Participants will understand the use of homeopathy as an aid to regain better health. In addition, trainers teach the students immunity, detoxification, weight-loss mechanisms, sports nutrition, relation between chronic illnesses and nutrition, healing psychology, and fitness and exercise. You will also learn on the nutritional interpretation of urine, stool, blood, saliva, and hair. Lastly, all participants are required to complete counseling sessions with friends and family members and participate in classroom discussions to help achieve a holistic approach to learning.



To read more on The Academy of Natural Health Science’s programs and more, please visit http://www.anhs-school.com/



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