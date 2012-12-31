Nature as Inspiration for Robots, the Tech Ject Dragonfly Coming Soon

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Nature is often the source of inspiration for the development of robots. Also at this new robotic dragonfly. The creators of this unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV), at Georgia Tech's Robotics & Intelligent Machines (RIM) Department, have a good look at the techniques that uses a dragonfly.



Applications



The Tech Ject Dragonfly that fits in the palm of a hand, combines the flight capabilities of a quadricopter, helicopter and aircraft in one. The Tech Ject is also similar in size to a the real dragonflies. The robot is 15 cm long and weighs about 25 grams. Powered by a battery, a flight of 25 to 30 minutes can be done. A built-in camera ensures that you can watch in high places and take photographs from a different perspective. The Robot Dragonfly has a built-in GPS receiver allowing the exact location can be properly tracked.



Control and use



The prototypes can be ordered through indiegogo.com, they will feature a number of apps that users can download from Google Play and App stores. These apps are already predefined to perform actions such as: Indoor mapping and automated patrol. Convenient course to the neighbors to spy, to help protect your home, yourself or filming from the air. If you are a researcher or a hobbist, you may choose to create a wider platform to do your research and make your own Apps for this robot. There are several versions available, from $ 99 to $ 2899, -. But it’s the Last week of this starter project on Indiegogo so its ALL or NOTHING! They will stop taking all contributions on 31st December just in 7 days!



About TechJet

TechJect is the developer of the world's newest and smallest flying drones for gaming, research and personal photography/videography use. TechJect's expertise has been acquired through years of research and development into micro flight solutions for various reconnaissance objectives. The pilot product of the company is called the TechJect Dragonfly; it's a lightweight robotic insect that collects and relays data while flying like a bird or hovering like an insect.



