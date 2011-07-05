Nature Coast Computer Support Firm Announces New Level of Support for Legal Professionals

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2011 -- The legal profession has many of the same needs and requirements in the field of technology that other fields have, so why shouldn't a managed service provider provide Information Technology (IT) support and services to them as well? That was the question posed behind Citrus Networking Solutions Group's (CNSG's) leadership as they thought about the many challenges and issues that a legal practice can encounter on a daily basis.



Many law firms throughout Citrus, Marion, Sumter, Hernando and Levy Counties provide expert professional legal advice and assistance to clients. Yet, when it comes time that these same professionals have a technology breakdown, they often will try to figure out the problems on their own -- even if they don't have the time or knowledge to do so which can lead to costly repairs or upgrades down the road that many of them just aren't prepared for. CNSG can be just the IT Support firm they need to provide network security, backup solutions or even a server installation.



A professional law firm has technology within their offices that they rely on. They also have sensitive data that must be kept safe and secure. As a result, CNSG supplies a complete data protection service for business continuity and online backup in order to ensure they are delivering a simple, secure, and cost-effective way for small and medium-sized businesses to rest assured that data availability and uptime will not be jeopardized at any time. In addition to the other IT support and services that CNSG can offer to law firms, it only makes sense that CNSG has made this wise and strategic move to add law firms to their industries of choice.



"When we made the decision to add the medical field to our list of industries that we provide to, it was due largely in part to the unique and often complex issues that face medical professionals. The law field has many of these same types of issues -- keeping up with legislation, policies and technology that demand a company that has the vision and know-all to provide comprehensive IT support coverage to the legal professionals. CNSG's goal is to be the IT support provider of choice for them. - Teresa Bell, President



About CNSG

CNSG is the only proven business continuity provider and Lecanto computer support firm on the Nature Coast. CNSG was founded by Teresa Bell, MCSE, SBSC in 2003. Since then, it has rapidly grown to become Citrus County’s largest computer networking service provider.



