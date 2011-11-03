San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- Moment of Focus (http://www.momentoffocus.com), an artisan jewelry company with nature-inspired modern designs, is quickly expanding their online presence. After launching their new jewelry line and website in October, they are rapidly adding new channels to build relationships with their community and make it easy for customers to connect with them. What makes this different than many other companies’ approaches is that their actions and timeline are being driven by their customers.



After receiving only a handful of inquires through their site about creating an Etsy shop, Moment of Focus took action and created an Etsy shop this week with a smaller selection of products. Our customers wanted to be able to easily purchase our jewelry while looking for other handmade items and we want to be available where they need us.



It has been a busy week at Moment of Focus because they also launched their Facebook page. “Understanding customers’ needs, concerns and interests is important to us and Facebook will allow us to connect easily with them and our broader community,” Karen Berman, president of Moment of Focus, states.



Our mission is to help women feel fabulous, inside and out, by bringing the magic of nature to their daily lives. In addition to collecting feedback and sharing product announcements, special deals and company news, the Facebook page will feature Berman’s nature photographs from around the world to make it easy for people to stop and savor nature’s magnificence from anywhere at any time of day. “The great thing about Facebook is that men will also be able to share in the enjoyment of beautiful scenes. Our products focus on women, but we wanted to find a way to include men in this mission as well.”



We hope to have a large, active community on Facebook. This is not just about our company, it is about building a community that celebrates small moments and enjoys our amazing natural world.