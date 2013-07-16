Nature's Best Now Distributing Green2 Tree Free Paper Products Line

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Deforestation has resulted in global warming and other serious natural threats. Trees are mainly cut down by people for manufacturing paper. Green2 has come up with producing 100% treeless papers and related items. Environmental activists and customers can purchase tree free paper from the largest organic and natural product distributor Nature’s Best. The manufacturer guarantees that tree free papers will not create any negative impact on Earth. Nature’s Best is committed to supplying good quality natural products to consumers.



Some of the users of Green2 tree free paper say, “I purchased the paper towels and they work great. I especially like that the product is biodegradable. Just great, I hope you will continue to expand your product line.”



Green2 provides tree free paper products like napkins, facial tissue, septic safe bath tissue, copy paper, paper towels, dinnerware, notebook filler paper, jumbo roll bath tissue, pop-up sticky notes and other ‘away from home products’. Through Green2 products, Nature’s Best is also planning for environmental sustainability. The website truegreen2.com states that without harming natural resources, one can pass many benefits to coming generations. Treeless paper is made with bamboo grass and sugarcane husk, as these resources are considered as sustainable and renewable.



The website says, “Truegreen is an innovative leader in using renewable resources, helping to shape a brighter future for our children. We are making a commitment to the sustainability of our natural resources. We are doing this by finding the best and most efficient resources.”



Nature lovers can use treeless copy papers for all office and household purposes. By using these tree free papers and products, companies can contribute towards green initiatives. Hydrogen Peroxide, which is considered as a natural substitute to bleach, is used to whiten Green2 tree free paper. The website Truegreen2 guarantees that quality is not compromised at any level of the production process. Nature’s Best and Green2 share a common goal that leads to a much greener and safer earth.



To obtain more information about Green2 tree free paper, visit http://truegreen2.com/



To collect more details about the distributor Nature’s Best, visit http://www.naturesbest.net.



About TrueGreen

TrueGreen is focused on manufacturing Green2 tree free papers for the protection of Mother Nature from deforestation. Green2 papers are 100% eco-friendly and treeless to promote a greener Earth. TrueGreen is dedicated to creating a better future for coming generations. Green2 tree free papers are made available to customers through the distributor Nature’s Best.



About Nature’s Best

Nature’s Best is one of the largest distributors and wholesalers of natural food and health products. This privately owned company was founded in the year 1969. Nature’s Best LEED Gold Certified Distribution Centres have achieved 2011 Sustainability Excellence Award and Supermarket News 2012 Technology Excellence Award.



