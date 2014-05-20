Nature's Grace Extends Special Therapeutic Massage Offers for New Patients

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Leading California wellness center Nature’s Grace is reportedly extending special therapeutic massage offer for new acupuncture patients. The special offer includes 1 hour therapeutic massage session for 40 USD.



A seasoned name across California alternative healing sector, Nature’s Grace was founded in Torrance in 1998 by Dr. Xiao Zhang (O.M.D., Dipl. Ac, L.Ac.). In 2012, the practice moved to Murrieta and presently caters to patients of Corona, Temecula, Riverside, Sun City, Helmet, and Fallbrook.



“We are happy to announce that presently we are offering a special therapeutic massage facility at 40 USD. We have deployed a highly qualified and licensed massage therapist for a premium service any day, from Monday to Friday,” said the clinic spokesman.



The clinic offers a sea of massage services including Swedish, Acupressure, Sports Massage, Energy Work, Pregnancy massage, Deep Tissue, Reflexology, Clinical Massage, Eastern Style & Myo-Fascial release.



“Our aim here is to present a fusion of both oriental and occidental forms of treatment. Our staffs here are well-versed in both conventional Western & Eastern ways of healing. The good part is that we are ready to customize the treatments for each patient to assure successful therapy & healing,” said the clinic manager.



Added to therapeutic massages, the manager stressed on assisting patients with several other alternative healing practices like – traditional acupuncture, Cosmetic Acupuncture in Murrieta , Chinese medicine, herbal medicine, Integrative medicine, Cupping & Moxibuston and Reflexology & Auriculotherapy. The revolutionary painless abdominal acupuncture treatment is also extended here.



“We are qualified to take care of almost any possible ailment. Whether you are down with addiction or asthma attacks or musculoskeletal injuries or sciatica or gynecological issues- we are here for you. We even deal with infertility problems,” the manager added lastly.



About Nature’s Grace Wellness Center

Nature’s Grace Wellness Center is a top acupuncture and wellness center in California which offers treatments infused in the principle of both Eastern & Western healing, for almost any ailment. For more info, visit http://www.naturesgraceinc.com