Naturetrek Announces 15 New Tours Worldwide

Wildlife tour operator Naturetrek has announced 15 exciting new tours, including a photographic trip focusing on Portugal's wolves and dolphins, birdwatching amid Oman's splendid desert scenery and an exclusive boat charter through Kamchatka.



Among the other new trips are a short Lake District nature tour, an expedition to Peru’s incredible Manu National Park, swimming with humpback whales in the Dominican Republic’s seas, a trip in search of Sri Lanka’s mammals – featuring the ‘Elephant Gathering’ at Minneriya, considered to be the largest Asian Elephant gathering in the world – and ‘Dragonflies & Butterflies of the Western Ghats’, a unique India tour.



Naturetrek operates the largest selection of expert-led wildlife holidays in the world. From birdwatching and photography to trekking and conservation, Naturetrek can cater to any wildlife-watching wish. All Naturetrek holidays and short breaks are escorted small group tours guided by expert British and local naturalists, ornithologists and botanists. Naturetrek is a member of AITO (the Association of Independent Tour Operators).



UK



The Charm of the Chiltern Hills



A three-day break in search of the birds and special flowers of the chalk escarpment in the Chiltern Hills, including a foray into a nearby contrasting wetland.



Date: 22-24 May 2013.



Cost: £295 pp including transport whilst on tour, two nights’ half-board accommodation and all guiding. Starts/ends Aston Rowant.



The Lakes & Fells – Wildlife of England’s North-West



A four-day holiday exploring the rich natural history of Morecambe Bay, the Lake District and the Forest of Bowland.



Date: 20-23 June 2013.



Cost: £450 pp including transport whilst on tour, three nights’ half-board accommodation and all guiding. Starts/ends Grange over Sands.



Europe



Slovenia – Flowers of Lake Bohinj & The Julian Alps



An eight-day, single-centre holiday focusing on the flora and stunning scenery – as well as birds, mammals and butterflies – of Slovenia’s Lake Bohinj, Triglav National Park and the Julian Alps.



Date: 20-27 June 2013.



Cost: from £1,195 pp including flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, seven nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



Portugal’s Wolves & Dolphins – A Photographic Tour



A seven-day tour photographing bottlenose dolphins, in the Sado Estuary, and Iberian wolves, as well as enjoying some birdwatching and sightseeing in Lisbon.



Date: 29 September - 5 October 2013.



Cost: £1,295 pp including flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, six nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



Portugal – The Algarve at Christmas



This relaxing seven-day trip focuses on the best of the Algarve’s birdlife in winter, with one or two treats thrown in! Naturetrek uses an outstanding four-star hotel with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, and the price includes a relaxing massage and special gastronomic evening.



Date: 23-29 December 2013.



Cost: £1,395 pp including flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, six nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



North Cyprus in Autumn



An eight-day wildlife holiday to North Cyprus in search of the island’s migrating birds, colourful butterflies and autumn-flowering plants.



Date: 23-30 September 2013.



Cost: from £1,295 pp including flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, seven nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



The Canaries – Whales, Dolphins & Other Wildlife of La Palma



Spend eight days on La Palma in search of whales and dolphins at sea and a wealth of natural history on land, including a healthy percentage of endemic species and sub-species.



Date: 27 September - 4 October 2013.



Cost: £1,595 pp including flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, seven nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



Middle East & Africa



Oman – Birds, Desert & Culture



Seeking out the resident and migrant birds of Oman’s north-east and south-west, this 11-day tour benefits from some splendid Arabian Desert scenery and typical Arab hospitality.



Date: 3-14 November 2013.



Cost: £2,995 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, nine nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



Zambia – A Wildlife Photography Tour



Intended for beginners, this nine-day photographic safari takes advantage of Zambia’s wonderful South Luangwa National Park. The Luangwa River acts as a magnet for some of Africa’s most spectacular wildlife, from the usually elusive Leopard to the vividly-coloured Southern Carmine Bee-eater. Accommodation is at the small and exclusive Kafunta River Lodge.



Date: 18-26 September 2013.



Cost: £3,695 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, six nights’ full-board accommodation, a night’s half-board accommodation and all guiding.



Asia



India – Dragonflies & Butterflies of the Western Ghats



A ten-day tour, led by one of India’s foremost experts, David Raju, that goes in search of the wealth of dragonflies and butterflies, and other wildlife, found in one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots – India’s Western Ghats.



Date: 7-16 September 2013.



Cost: £2,395 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, eight nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



Kamchatka & Chukotka - Russia’s Ring of Fire



This incredible 15-day adventure revolves around a 12-night, exclusively-chartered boat voyage through the remote volcanic landscapes of Kamchatka and Chukotka. Guests are likely to see brown bears, walrus, huge seabird colonies, passing whales, sea otters and the enigmatic spoon-billed sandpiper.



Date: 24 June - 8 July 2014.



Cost: from £6,995 pp including flights (London – one overnight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, 12 nights' full-board accommodation (cruise), a night’s B&B and all guiding.



Sri Lanka’s Mammals



This 14-day holiday specifically goes in search of Sri Lanka’s mammals – some endemic, and mainly nocturnal and elusive. In particular, visitors will enjoy the ‘Elephant Gathering’ at Minneriya, thought to be the world’s largest Asian elephant gathering. There’s also an optional three-day extension to Sinharaja Forest and its avian endemics.



Date: 6-19 September 2013.



Cost: £2,995 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, 12 nights’ full-board accommodation and all guiding.



AMERICAS & CARIBBEAN



Dominican Republic - Swimming with Humpbacks!



A ten-day holiday including a seven-night, exclusive charter of a ‘liveaboard’ based at Silver Bank, 70 miles north of the Dominican Republic. Timed to coincide with the cetaceans’ arrival from the North Atlantic and their breeding season, the tour has one aim: to swim with humpback whales!



Date: 14-23 March 2014.



Cost: from £4,295 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, seven nights’ full-board accommodation, a night’s B&B and all guiding.



Wild Peru – The Best of Manu



This 17-day odyssey, including a world-class jaguar safari, focuses on the birds and mammals of Manu, one of the world’s great national parks. Stretching from the Andes to pristine Amazonian rainforest, Manu supports over 1,000 species of birds, countless reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, many primates and a range of mammals including the Brazilian tapir and spectacled bear.



Date: 20 September - 6 October 2013.



Cost: £4,795 pp including flights (London – one overnight flight), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, 14 nights’ full-board accommodation, a night’s room-only accommodation and all guiding.



Australasia



Whales & Wild Flowers of Western Australia



Enjoy the spectacular southbound migration of 40,000 humpback and hundreds of blue whales, the magnificent floral display in one of the world’s botanical hotspots, and a wealth of other natural history, including reptiles, kangaroos, some of the world’s tallest forests and endemic birds on this 13-day trip.

Date: 5-17 October 2013.



Cost: £2,995 pp including overnight flights (London), all transport and transfers whilst on tour, nine nights’ full-board accommodation, a night’s B&B and all guiding. (Cost: Perth/Perth is £1,995 pp.)



