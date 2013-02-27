Naturopath Doctor Jennifer Luis to Advocate Naturopathic Treatments for Combating Flu

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Naturopath doctor Jennifer Luis strongly advocates the use of Naturopathic treatments for combating flu. Dr. Luis has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and undergraduate degree in Cell Biology/Genetics at the University of British Columbia. She is dedicated to educate her patients about the importance of having a positive lifestyle and making wise decisions when it comes to health.



The flu season has started early this year. In Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada revealed that there are around 127 outbreaks and 4,632 cases of influenza that have been laboratory detected. Most Canadians rely on antiviral medications such as oseltamivir to prevent them from acquiring influenza. In fact, it is reported that sales of these medications are strong enough to increase the possibility of a shortage. Dr. Luis offers individualized treatments programs that primarily aim to treat various diseases such as flu using naturopathic principles.



Naturopathic treatments are better alternatives to medications since they have lesser risks or no complications. The naturopathic treatments offered by Dr. Luis are designed to help her patients achieve optimal health using different techniques such as Bowen therapy, acupuncture, and nutrition counseling. Dr. Luis also offers weight loss programs that are based on the individual needs of her patients. Aside from that, Dr. Luis also offers Hormone-balancing treatment that uses bio-identical hormones and herbal supplements to treat infertility, fatigue, and thyroid dysfunction.



Dr. Luis, who has completed her Naturopathic medical training at Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine, is committed to determine the underlying cause of certain disease and treat it the natural way. Among the conditions that Dr. Luis treats are the ones involving women’s health such as menopause, premenstrual syndrome, and postpartum concerns as well as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Luis also has the experience and knowledge to treat pediatric diseases, auto-immune diseases, and muscle plains.



She also offers services for maintaining good health and preventing diseases and illnesses.



Dr. Jennifer Luis is a Naturopath Doctor who uses a variety of techniques and methods for treating diseases such as cold and flu, infections, and weight problem in a natural way. She is licensed by the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia. She also licensed to prescribe pharmaceutical products in the province. As a doctor, she dedicates herself to provide general wellness to women, men, infants, children, and adolescents.



