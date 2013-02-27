Naturopath Doctor Jennifer Luis to Help People Lose Weight Naturally

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Naturopath doctor Jennifer Luis is committed to help various individuals lose weight naturally. Dr. Luis, who has completed her undergraduate degree in Cell Biology/Genetics at the University of British Columbia, uses different treatment methods to meet the different needs of her patients and address the main cause of their weight problems.



It is estimated that almost 2 billion people around the world are overweight. It is also considered as one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide. Moreover, the increasing number of people who are suffering from diabetes, heart disease, and cancer can be partly attributed to obesity and overweight.



The need for people to lose weight and maintain a healthy body has been capitalized by various companies and individuals to develop weight loss programs that aim to help people achieve their ideal weight. However, most of these programs do not work effectively due to the failure of their developer to determine the main causes of overweight and obesity. These programs are not also designed to cater the different needs of people.



The weight loss program offered by Dr. Luis is developed based on the individual needs of her patients. She makes sure that she identified and addressed the main reason why her patients are having difficulty losing weight before she developed the program. These barriers may include hormone imbalances, excessive stress, and sensitivity to food. The individual program will be especially designed to help patients lose weight permanently is a safe manner. This program may involve exercise routines, nutrition counseling, and supplementation.



When needed, Dr. Luis also offers additional therapies including detoxification and acupuncture.



Dr. Jennifer Luis is a Naturopath doctor who provides naturopathic treatments for various types of diseases such as weight problems, cold and flu, stress, allergies, and cardiovascular diseases. She has earned her Bachelor of Education degree at the University of British Columbia. She also completed her medical training for Naturopathic care at the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine.



Dr. Luis is also a member of the Canadian Association of Naturopathic Doctors and the British Columbia Naturopathic Association. She has written several articles about energy drinks, post-workout routine for enhancing fat loss and muscle building, and allergen-free foods. Dr. Luis is also licensed to prescribe pharmaceutical drugs in British Columbia.



