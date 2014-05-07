Naturopathic Doctor Helps Women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Diet & Natural Treatments

Montclair, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Women’s health can be a sensitive issue, especially when it comes to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). This condition causes a woman’s hormones to be imbalanced and can interfere with a woman’s menstrual cycle and pregnancies. Holistic health can play a large role in treating PCOS and a naturopathic doctor in New Jersey is able to help. Visit his website to learn more about Natural Treatments & Diet Remedies for PCOS



Doctor Robert Galarowicz has over seven years of experience successfully improving the lives of those with PCOS. Doctor Galarowicz says that his holistic health treatment can help women reverse blood sugar problems with an easy to follow diet plan, balance hormones with safe and natural treatments, improve acne, begin to lose weight and help keep it off, decrease extra hair growth, boost energy levels, and control or fix any heart health issues.



Doctor Galarowicz says his treatments help patients in as little as four weeks. Doctor Galarowicz addresses the issue of how diet plays a large role in those that suffer from PCOS and changing dieting lifestyles can help improve any symptoms of PCOS.



Ann Emmanuel from New York City says, “I had my recent lab work and I [am] happy to see my insulin resistance has been reversed, by energy and skin are better and I lost about 15 pounds. His treatment has made a lot of different to my confidence and self-image.”



Every patient is different, which is why Doctor Galarowicz plans and organizes treatments specifically targeted to each individual client. By using holistic health information, Doctor Galarowicz has helped over 100 women with varying degrees of PCOS and helps eliminate symptoms associated with PCOS.



“I have had regular periods for [the] last six months and was able to improve my blood sugar and regulate my testosterone levels among other hormones. I am still continuing the supplements as [Doctor Galarowicz] recommended and the diet has been very easy to follow. I love that I can eat out at any restaurant with family and friends and still stick to my diet,” says New Jersey resident, Donna Linfoot.



After a one-on-one assessment, Doctor Galarowicz can design a plan targeted to a specific client. With diet and nutritional supplements, Doctor Galarowicz is able to treat patients effectively. Serving the New York City and New Jersey area, Doctor Galarowicz is able to help with a wide variety of conditions including PCOS. For more information, visit “Natural PCOS Treatment” as appointment spots are limited.



About Robert Galarowicz N.D. Naturopathic Doctor who treats women with PCOS.

Robert Galarowicz N.D. is a natural healing specialist with a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Clinical Nutrition. He provides therapeutic diet, vitamins, minerals, herbs and nutraceutical recommendations to help women balance their hormones, improve blood sugar all in PCOS.



Media Contact:

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Robert Galarowicz, ND

201.618.3534

rob@drrobertg.com