Naturopath's Insightful New Book Urges Readers to Wake Up & Protect Their Healthcare Freedoms.

However, in ‘If Naturopaths are "Quacks"... Then I Guess I'm a Duck: Confessions of a Naturopath’, Dr. Shauna Young tells her own inside-story, hoping to make it clear that ‘healthcare’ and ‘freedom’ can co-exist peacefully.



Synopsis:



“How does a ‘Traditional’ Naturopath differ in philosophy and scope of practice from other ‘alternative’ practitioners? Are my health freedoms and choices really under attack? These are just a few of the questions and answers that are addressed by Shauna K. Young, a Certified Traditional Naturopath (CTN) with a PhD in Natural Sciences.



In this unconventional and revealing look at a medical art and health option that is being exponentially embraced by the public, Young’s book drives home the increasing scrutiny and literal attack from a number of forces within the government and other medical communities. With the way that the healthcare (or rather “sick-care”) industry functions in this country and elsewhere today, books and other sources of information addressing these issues are vitally important. Even though these works are certainly not fun and sometimes even a trial to read, they are necessary for gathering the kind of information not being readily or voluntarily disseminated by the Allopathic medical and pharmaceutical powers-that-be.



This is NOT one of those books…. Just from the lighthearted title alone, it should be easy for the potential reader to anticipate that this is not going to be a ‘hard’ study, or that taking on this book will prove to be one of those tasks you feel you probably should do, but don’t really want to do. Rather than shrink from the label of “Quack” that is so often attributed to anyone who treads outside the box, this book embraces it - taking it as a compliment in being recognized as freshly different from the stagnant norm.”



As the author explains, her book cuts through the jargon by remaining light-hearted in tone and style.



“It is presented as more of a memoir and cautionary tale than a medical lecture,” says Dr. Young.



Continuing, “This book is like no other - Part informational, part personal memoir, part plea for people to wake up and protect their own health freedoms, this book shines always with humor, love, intelligence and passion. It will definitely make you laugh, and maybe cry, but mostly it will make you think.”



While it doesn’t claim to be the panacea of all ills, a consistent string of rave reviews are giving the book the gravitas it deserves.



“This book is "eye opening"! Dr. Young lets you know that you DO have a choice in health care - CUT-BURN AND POISION or COMPASSION AND HOPE. Only you can choose, this book can help to make that choice. I highly recommend this book to everyone!!!” says Java Girl, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, ChainThrower, was equally as impressed. They wrote that, “I'm not sure where to even start. This book is humorous, and also very educational. What an eye opener into the "alternative" world of naturopathic medicine. It seems that everyone wants a cure in the form of a pill for whatever ails them, and in reality what ails them is their lifestyle up to this point.”



With so much success on her hands, Dr. Young doesn’t want to lose sight of what is really important.



“After reading this, hopefully there will be many more people out there who will believe and assert that their own health shouldn’t be up to anyone else, and that they should always defend personal options and choice when it comes to their own bodies. Rather than ‘live and learn’, this book instead encourages people to ‘learn and live’!” she concludes.



‘If Naturopaths are "Quacks"... Then I Guess I'm a Duck: Confessions of a Naturopath’, is available in paperback and Kindle versions from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UItbWh and from Barnes & Noble.



About Dr. Shauna K. Young

Dr. Shauna K. Young is the owner & operator of the Assertive Wellness Center of Durango, Colorado, which first opened its doors in 2001. Since its humble beginnings, her center has now had the distinct pleasure of seeing thousands of clients who have had the confidence to travel from every U.S. State and even from several foreign countries, based almost exclusively on referrals from other healthcare practitioners and clients who have been pleased with the consultation, products and help.



For more information: http://assertivewellness.com