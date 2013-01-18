Pike & Harper Picks Up Nautical Niche with Clothing Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Pike & Harper announces the launch of it’s e-shop (www.pikeandharper.com), the newest nautical collection.



Sara Habecker, Owner of Pike & Harper has an odd obsession with the sea. She, being a Pennsylvania native moved to sunny Southern California to be closer to the coast and having everything at her fingertips.



“I never thought I’d own a brand of clothing, that’s probably the last thing I thought I’d be doing for a living”, Sara said as she explained how each and every piece from the Pike & Harper collection is near and dear to her heart.



Sara created an e-shop with items she virtually created to see which designs people viewed the most, how much traction the site would get, and if it was actually worth pursuing – considering the fashion industry and the online sales industry are both through the roof. Within 5 months of her first round of testing a little over a year ago, there were more than 20,000 hits on her website. Sara realized she needed to make it real. So she did.



Each piece from the collection is made in the US, and screened locally in Los Angeles.



If you like anchors, comfortable tees and hoodies, Pike & Harper may be your new safe haven as Sara plans to keep expanding her brand.



You can check out her e-shop at pikeandharper.com.



About Pike & Harper

Pike & Harper is an online apparel shop dedicated to bringing nautically inspired apparel to those who have a love for the sea.



The owner of Pike & Harper, Sara is all too familiar with failure. This self-taught graphic artist is a California transplant from Pennsylvania. Sara spent most of her time messing around with t-shirt mock ups and creating, what she thought, was an unrealistic online store.