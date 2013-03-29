Nautical Décor Mart Has Launched Online Store

Blue Ash, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Nautical Décor Mart carries a variety of different décor items, and now they have made it easy for customers to purchase their beloved products right online.



NauticalDecorMart.com has just launched, and they aim to deliver the best quality nautical models right to customers’ doorsteps. NauticalDecorMart.com supplies their products from customers ranging from typical everyday buyers to some of the world’s finest hotels, gift shops, and art galleries.



NauticalDecorMart.com only carries items that are hand crafted from the beginning using the industry’s best “Plank of Frame” method. Their products stand out in that they are scale models at museum-quality, and their products are built by seasoned master craftsmen with minute detailing.



Only the best of the best can go into making products of NauticalDecorMart.com. The company’s models are made from the finest woods across the world, including: teakwood,rosewood, mahogany, western red cedar and other exotic tropical wood. For added value and flare, most of NauticalDecorMart.com’s models are enhanced with chrome, brass or cast metal fittings and ornaments.



NauticalDecorMart.com’s models are authentic; they are designed through extensive research and original planning. Once designed, each product goes through thorough quality control process before leaving the workshop and heading out to the buyer.



NauticalDecorMart.com is proud to offer quality products at the lowest possible price. Not only does the company offer free shipping to U.S. customers, but they also offer unmatched guaranteed lowest price through their price matching program. Nautical Décor Mart has been known for customer satisfaction since 1999. Now they are bringing a bit of that job to customers everywhere.



About NauticalDecorMart.com

Media Contact

Ashish Upadhyay

contact@nauticaldecormart.com

Toll Free : 1-888-839-9849

Irvine,CA

www.nauticaldecormart.com