Nautical Ventures to Launch New Facility as Baja, Donzi and Fountain Powerboat Dealers and Continue Leading Sponsorship for Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament

Dania, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Nautical Ventures has been a proud, leading sponsor of the Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament (EKFT) since its’ commencement donating grand-prize Hobie kayaks, and is dedicated to continuing sponsorship as well as growth in the community by inaugurating its new, luxury marine center this summer.



Nautical Ventures Marine Center will offer customers’ a superior shopping experience featuring the largest selection and stock of Hobie kayaks and yacht tenders in the U.S. from brands such as Nautica, Novurania and Williams Jet Tenders. They will also be the exclusive dealer of Baja, Donzi and Fountain powerboats.



According to Nautical Ventures General Manger, Spencer Milligan, “We have big plans for the new marine center and are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor such a noble tournament series and contribute to their success. It is an event bringing our community together for a good cause which is something we look forward to.” Roger Moore, CEO, and Spencer Milligan, GM teamed up with Joe Hector of EKFT on his first annual tournament in August 2011 sponsoring the event and awarding Hector the title of Hobie Team Fisherman for Nautical Ventures.



Hector, along with other prominent members of the community and store customers, join together monthly on the second Thursday at Nautical Ventures for dinner and drinks to participate in lectures and share stories of extreme kayak fishing experiences. Nautical Ventures Marine Center will continue to host events and gatherings such as this at its’ new facility offering a 10,000 square feet showroom and waterfront access along the river where customers can expect to experience on-water demos and guided tours.



For the last 29 years, Nautical Ventures has been a South Florida premier watersport store serving customers in Dania Beach and all over the world and in the past two years have become the largest stocking dealer for Hobie. They will proclaim the new store with a grand-opening kayak giveaway. The new Dania Beach watersports store and marine center will be located at 10 South Bryan Road, Dania Beach, Florida 33004. The new marine center will offer boats for every activity and budget, from personal watercraft to luxury cruisers, marine engines, electronics and accessories, nautical gifts and apparel, services and more.



"May Madness" is the upcoming tournament on May 18th, 2013 at the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier with prizes including two Hobie kayaks donated by Nautical Ventures. By the time the following tournament takes place in Dania Beach in September, Nautical Ventures Marine Center will be open and hosting kayak demos to find a perfect fit to catch the big fish!



About Nautical Ventures

Nautical Ventures is your premier store for all watersports needs. The store offers the largest selection of new and used watersports equipment from the top companies in the world. Their 29 years of experience serving individuals, hotels and resorts worldwide offers unparalleled knowledge and service in all of our product lines. http://www.nauticalventures.com



