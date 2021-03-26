Naval Inertial Navigation System Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Naval Inertial Navigation Systems: Introduction



An inertial navigation system (INS) uses a computer-based system and motion sensors to calculate the dead reckoning position of an object by using gyroscopes and accelerometers. These systems are used for navigation applications, for which accuracy and performance need to be of utmost priority, along with size and cost.

Naval inertial navigation systems can be used by manufacturers of inertial navigation systems; wholesalers, retailers, and distributors of inertial navigation systems; system integrators; technology providers; sensor manufacturers; raw material suppliers; and aircraft regulatory bodies



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Naval Inertial Navigation System Market



Due to growing usage of inertial navigation systems in high-end defense, naval and space applications as well as in commercial vehicles, the demand for inertial navigation system is anticipated to witness significant rise during the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in naval inertial navigation systems are also driving the market.



Requirement for robust navigation systems in marine, tactical, and space studies and applications is another factor driving the global naval inertial navigation system market

High prices of naval inertial navigation systems is a crucial factor hampering the global inertial navigation system market



Technologically Advanced Components of Naval Inertial Navigation Systems to Drive Market

Technology-enabled advancements and innovations in military and naval applications, such as fiber optic gyro (FOG), ring laser gyro (RLG), and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMSs), have presented lightweight and small inertial navigation systems



In naval inertial navigation systems, gyroscopes are used to measure the angular velocity of the frame with the sensor. On the other hand, an accelerometer is employed to measure acceleration of the moving object in the frame. Based on this, one can identify the vehicle's direction and whether it is moving backward, forward, left, or right.



By tracking the current linear acceleration of the system and the current angular velocity of the system relative to the moving object, the relative orientation of the object and its position can be derived

Advanced inertial navigation systems are autonomous and they do not rely on external aids or visibility conditions. This implies that they can operate in tunnels or under the water as well as in stealth applications, as there is no external antenna that can be detected by RADAR.



These systems are well suited for use in integrated navigation, guidance, and control of the host vehicle. The system's inertial measurement unit (IMU) measures variables such as position, velocity, and altitude. This factor is also driving the global naval inertial navigation system market.