Some of the key players profiled in the study are: HENSOLDT (Germany), Thales Group (France), Saab Group (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark), EASAT (United Kingdom), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States) and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel).



Scope of the Report of Naval Systems Surveillance Radar

Radar is important component of any ships. Naval Systems Surveillance Radar uses electromagnetic waves to identify the range, altitude, direction of both moving and fixed objects such as ships, submarine. A transmitter in Naval Systems Surveillance Radar emits radio waves, which are reflected by the target and detected by a receiver, typically in the same location as the transmitter. Naval Systems Surveillance Radar is used in air traffic control by the military and navy. Ships rely on S-Band and X-Band frequency radar system for navigation and detection of incoming ships or land obstacles to avoid a collision. The radars use Rotating Antennas to discover the surrounding area of the ship. It can detect targets and display the information.



On 15 September 2021, The International Defence And Security Exhibition In London, Sensor Solutions Provider HENSOLDT Is Introducing Its Newly Developed 'Quadome' Radar System For Naval Surveillance And Target Acquisition. Equipped With The Latest Technology, 'Quadome' Provides Rapid Response And High Precision, At An Excellent Price-Performance Ratio.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Naval and Coastguard Radar, Naval Fire-Control radar, VTS and Coaster Surveillance Radars, Small watercraft Radar, Electronic Scanned Phased Array Radar, Commercial /Merchant Marine Navigation Radar), Application (Navigation, Weapon guidance system, Object Tracking, Communication, Other), End User (Military and Navy, Shipping Industry, Other), Systems (Portable, Fixed) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Innovation Of High Frequency Over The Horizon Radar System, Rapid Uses Of RFID And AI In Naval Systems Surveillance Radar and Innovation Of High Range Automatic And Manually Rotated Antenna For Radar



Opportunities:

Rapid Growth In Naval Defense And Military Mechanism and Growth In Automobile And Engineering Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

Demand In Naval Defense And Surveillance, Demand In Underwater Submarine Tracking and Demand In Aircraft Tracking System



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



