Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) shares over potential securities laws violations by Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NAVB) concerning whether a series of statements Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB) rose from $0.55 in April 2009 to as high as $5.26 in May 2011, respectively $4.66 per share in July 2012.



Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB) reported that its Net Income of $5.61 million in 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $29.16 million.



On August 27, 2013, NYSE:NAVB shares closed at $2.91 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:NAVB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com